Daniel Ricciardo has been backed by Ted Kravitz to impress this season and even score a podium for the Racing Bulls.

The Australian is going to be driving for the Red Bull sister team this season alongside Yuki Tsunoda. The battle between the two drivers is essentially a shootout on who can get the nod and earn a promotion.

The promotion could mean either of the two drivers replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull. For Daniel Ricciardo, this is the primary motive behind his driving for this team. The driver was sitting on the sidelines last season and it was this opportunity that sucked him back into F1.

Ricciardo also had a very impressive race in Mexico last season that instilled confidence in a lot of his backers. Having said that, there are still questions over how good he can be after an underwhelming stint at McLaren.

When questioned about how Daniel Ricciardo would fare in 2024 during a Sky Sports Q&A session, Ted Kravitz was quite bold as he picked the Australian to score a podium this season. He said:

"Firstly, I think he's going to have a very good season. I think he's going to be on the podium at least once in that RB. I think he's going to score a lot of points and help move that team forward. They've got a lot of big technical signings - Tim Goss, a very experienced technical guy, and a lot of people have joined from other teams, including Red Bull."

Daniel Ricciardo the primary contender to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull according to Kravitz

Talking about Daniel Ricciardo, Kravitz felt that the Australian, alongside Carlos Sainz, was the leading contender to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull. However, the more affable and malleable Daniel was the one that Kravitz was leaning towards. He said (via Sky Sports):

"And as for replacing Perez, Daniel is still, I think, the number one candidate to replace Perez, now that they can't get Lando and Lewis has gone elsewhere, it’s really between Ricciardo and Sainz."

Kravitz added:

"I just think Ricciardo would be a little bit better for inter-team morale, purely because it didn’t end particularly well when Sainz and Verstappen were team-mates. But they’re both older and they’ve both moved on a lot from the Toro Rosso days, so maybe it might work. But I still think somewhere deep in Red Bull, the plan is for Danny Ric to replace Checo in 2025."

2024 is the year of reckoning for Daniel Ricciardo and he would be desperate for a strong result this season.