“I think Toto would do that”: F1 pundit feels Mercedes boss will not interrupt Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari

F1 pundit Peter Windsor mentioned that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff would not stand in Lewis Hamilton's way if the seven-time world champion wanted to move to Ferrari.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Briton's contract in 2023 as it expires at the end of the current season. While many expect Hamilton to sign a contract extension, there have been several reports that the Mercedes driver might ditch the German team for a drive at Ferrari.

During his Live Stream on YouTube, Windsor said:

“My view is that if the Mercedes is not a great car and, say, Lewis doesn’t win a race [and] maybe George [Russell] doesn’t win a race and if he’s got another year on his contract, if he said to Toto Wolff: ‘Toto, I’ve given you everything. ‘I’ve now had two years of a bad car. ‘I’ve got a mega offer from Ferrari and I want to take it. Will you look into my eye and shake my hand and we’ll call it quits?’

"I think Toto would do that. I don’t think he would say: ‘No, you’ve got a contract. You must drive for us’. I think Lewis would just say: ‘OK, well, I’m stopping in that case. Ciao’. He’d do a [Nigel] Mansell – if it ever came down to that. The odds are that it won’t because I think he will win a grand prix or two this year – if not more – by the law of averages.

"We are 100% committed to putting pen to paper with Lewis Hamilton" - Mercedes team boss

Toto Wolff stated that he currently does not have any interest in signing Charles Leclerc and is committed to extending Lewis Hamilton's contract.

As per F1.com, he said:

"I think he’s 100% committed and loyal to Ferrari and it’s his contract and in the same way, we are 100% committed to putting pen to paper with Lewis (Hamilton). I think nobody doubts Charles’s ability and he’s a good guy. The only time I talked to him was to ask where the gate is in Melbourne to board the plane. No contact otherwise. I think he feels very much that he’s strong and we feel the same, that we are not going to race for a drivers’ championship this year."

It would be interesting to see the duration of the deal if Lewis Hamilton does sign a new contract with Mercedes.

Poll : 0 votes