"I thought you were taller": When Lewis Hamilton's hilarious remark to Arnold Schwarzenegger caught him off-guard

Former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton once had a fun moment with Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger during the 2015 Australian Grand Prix. The British driver arguably had one of his most dominant seasons in the sport in 2015 as he raced to his third Driver's championship at the end of the year.

Hamilton perfectly started his title defense with the pole in Melbourne and won the race at the iconic Albert Park Circuit, and even had the fastest lap to his name.

Throughout the weekend, Lewis Hamilton was in a relaxed mood, which was evidenced on the podium when he was interviewed by 'Terminator' fame Arnold Schwarzenegger. While thanking his team for their efforts, Hamilton took a cheeky jibe at the Austrian actor's height and said:

“Also, to be up here with you, man. I thought you were taller. I thought he was taller in the Terminator."

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is 1.88m in height, gave a sarcastic response and added:

“I am not wearing my high heels."

The two legends ended their interaction on the podium by reciting Schwarzenegger's iconic line from the 'Terminator' movie franchise, 'I'll be back.' Hamilton won the championship against his then-teammate, Nico Rosberg, by 59 points and went on to add a further four titles from 2017 to 2020 before leaving the team at the end of the 2024 season to join Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton rejoices after his best result for Ferrari in Imola

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he and the Italian team needed to 'dissect' the pace of the SF-25 at the iconic Imola circuit last weekend to replicate it for the upcoming races.

Speaking with F1.com, the seven-time F1 world champion was overjoyed with his P4 finish and said:

“I would say for me, I don’t remember the last time I had a race like that where you’re moving forwards. I’m sure there was one maybe last year, but this one’s different obviously because I’m in the red car and I haven’t done that yet, so to finally have that connection, that synergy with the car today and progressing was a really great feeling.

“I don’t want to jinx it so, for sure, there’s lots of positives to take away from today and we had pace, so we really need to dissect and understand where and why. I did think we would make an improvement this weekend with something we’re trying to fix, and I think there’s more to come, but the set-up was really good."

Lewis Hamilton also closed the gap to his teammate Charles Leclerc in the Driver standings to eight points after seven races and two Sprints in the 2025 season thus far.

