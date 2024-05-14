Max Verstappen is a force to reckon with in Formula 1. In an interview with Danica Patrick at the Miami International Autodrome, the defending world champion claimed he had already achieved everything he wanted in F1.

Verstappen's motivation is to achieve 100% perfection and dominate in every race, something that he seems to have picked up from the legendary Michael Schumacher. The 26-year-old triple world champion's approach to racing resonates with what the German driver had in his winning years with Ferrari.

The Dutch driver has 191 race starts, with 103 podium finishes and 58 wins. He also holds the record for most wins in a season, winning 19 of 23 Grand Prix in the 2023 season. Continuing his dominance in the ongoing season, Verstappen has won four of the six races so far and is leading the driver's championship by 33 points.

When asked about his driving factor, Verstappen said he likes winning and being on top, and he always tries to be as close as possible to perfection every single outing. As the interview progressed, Patrick asked if there was any specific goal.

Verstappen replied (via Sky Sports):

"Well, not anymore in Formula 1. Like in Formula 1, for me, it's about just trying to stay where I am at the moment. Of course, try to win more because I have achieved already everything that I wanted to achieve in the sport. I want to do all different kinds of racing outside of Formula 1 at one point."

Check out his comments below:

Max Verstappen doesn't wish to keep racing into his 40s

Unlike Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso on the current grid, Max Verstappen doesn't wish to continue racing in F1 in his 40s. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"So I definitely won't be here until I'm 40 years old."

Verstappen further clarified to Patrick that winning a record eight championships is not on his to-do list as of now.

The Dutch driver aims to explore other aspects of racing as things progress.

While Verstappen may deny he wants such a level of greatness, he has the potential to achieve it. With Red Bull Racing's and Verstappen's dominance so far, fans could witness more records being broken in the coming years.