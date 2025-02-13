"If you need advice, I know how to do it": When Sebastian Vettel gave a cheeky reply to Lewis Hamilton on having another baby in the winter break

Sebastian Vettel once delivered a cheeky reply to Lewis Hamilton when the latter asked him about his winter plans and whether he was planning to have a baby. This incident took place during the post-race press conference after the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

That was the final race of the season, and Hamilton had emerged victorious, clinching his fifth F1 Driver's title. Vettel remained a close competitor and the two were joined on the podium by Max Verstappen.

As the season had ended, one of the reporters questioned the drivers about their plans during the winter break. Giving a humorous reply, Sebastian Vettel asked the reporter:

"What are your plans? Seem to be counting the days, can't wait!" Vettel asked the reporter.

Both Hamilton and Verstappen burst into laughter, joined by other reporters in the conference. Stretching the joke further, Hamilton cross-questioned Vettel, asking if he was planning to have a baby over the winter break. He then replied:

"I don't know, you know. Quickly done. If you need advice, I know how to do it," Vettel told Lewis Hamilton.

This statement from Vettel opened the room for more laughter, as he then told his fellow drivers:

"Yeah I don't know how long you two wanna be in free practice, but if you wanna take things to the next level, you got my number."

At the time, Sebastian Vettel was a father of two with his partner Hanna Prater. The two were childhood friends. They became parents for the third time following their marriage in 2019.

Those were the German's years driving for the Scuderia Ferrari. Hamilton had dominated the grid with Mercedes, a phase that ultimately came to an end after the 2021 season.

Heading into 2025, Hamilton made a blockbuster move and is set to drive for Ferrari this season, partnered with Charles Leclerc, who has been part of the team since 2019.

Ferrari reportedly making changes to their suspension ahead of Lewis Hamilton's debut race

The Italian outfit is reported to be making modifications to the front suspension for the 2025 F1 season. The team is expected to run the pull-rod suspension if this is confirmed. Their 2025 challenger will also witness some changes around the floor and the bellies for better aerodynamic efficiency.

Lewis Hamilton had the chance to test the SF-23 last month at Fiorano, the team-owned test track. Shortly after testing, reports emerged that the 40-year-old had requested changes in the steering wheel and the pedals, and the team was quick to work on those for his car.

It is understandable that acquainting himself to the Ferrari would not be easy for him. Hamilton drove for Mercedes for well over a decade and this is set to be a new turf for him to practice on.

