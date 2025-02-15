"If you are a woman and you have this man giving you a message...": When Sebastian Vettel pulled Lewis Hamilton's leg after a race

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel once shared a hilarious remark about Lewis Hamilton's tire management technique, commenting that if he were to give someone a massage in the same way, it would be "magical." The two drivers had a championship battle at the time that was ultimately won by Hamilton.

The 2019 season was the last time Vettel had a car that could battle for wins and a potential championship. While he put that car to good use that season, Hamilton in the Mercedes was too strong to battle. He was at the peak of his performance with the German team and continued to dominate the grid.

In the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton won the race with a 1.7-second margin from Vettel. Valtteri Bottas followed the latter in the other Mercedes to mark the podium.

During the post-race interview, Vettel mentioned that Hamilton's tire whispering helped him to win the race with ease. He commented just how well the Briton preserved his tires, leaving a hilarious remark. Vettel said, via ESPN:

"He [Hamilton] just got massively lucky, you know, feeling the tires so early, not hitting a cliff. I mean, it's like, if you are a woman on this planet and you have this guy giving you a massage, like how he is treating the tires - it is just pure magic."

This was Sebastian Vettel's second-last year with the Scuderia. He dominated the grid with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, and when the team couldn't perform as well in the turbo-hybrid era, he moved to the Scuderia. However, he could never repeat his RB success there and didn't win another championship.

This is a similar story to Lewis Hamilton, who dominated the grid with Mercedes but is now moving to Ferrari, heading into the 2025 season. He ended his decade-long partnership with the Silver Arrows and will now race for the Maranello-based outfit this season.

Ferrari reportedly going through major suspension changes ahead of Lewis Hamilton's debut season

The Prancing Horse had a strong base to build, considering their results last year battling McLaren for the Constructors' Championship. While the latter did manage to win, Ferrari closed up with the gap narrowing to just 14 points.

However, the team is still reportedly modifying its concept for the 2025 season. It was earlier reported that the car would feature a modification in the front suspension, using a pull-rod for the first time since 2015. It is an interesting concept, but hard to analyze if it would give the team a positive result.

Lewis Hamilton had the opportunity to drive a Ferrari F1 car for the first time in his career earlier last month. After taking the car out for laps on the Fiorano Circuit, he was quick to ask for changes in the pedals and the steering wheel.

It is important for the 40-year-old to acquaint the car as quickly as possible. He had been behind the wheel of a Mercedes for a long time.

