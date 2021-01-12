"Implementing change"- Lewis Hamilton makes his ambitions clear ahead of the 2021 season

INEOS, currently holding a one-third stake in the Mercedes Formula 1 team, sat down with Lewis Hamilton in an exclusive interview and talked about the surreal 2020 season that just concluded while looking ahead to the upcoming 2021 campaign.

Looking back at the 2020 season, Lewis Hamilton picked out his win in the British Grand Prix and taking the knee before the Austrian Grand Prix for the first time as some of the highlights. He said in this regard:

"Silverstone, finishing the race with one tire blown, taking the knee for the first time at the Austrian Grand Prix, and then I would say the real pinnacle of the year would be Turkey."

Sir @LewisHamilton made history with @MercedesAMGF1 in 2020, becoming @F1 World Champion for a record-equalling 7th time.



Talking about the changes he observed in himself during the year, Lewis Hamilton said:

" I think this year came to light that all the success was for a much bigger picture, and now I speak I know it carries weight."

He said while he was focused on winning a record seventh title, he compartmentalized everything and focussed on taking things one race at a time.

Lewis Hamilton talks about his motivation in 2021

Lewis Hamilton had made it a point to speak his mind on global issues in 2020.

When asked about his motivation ahead of the 2021 season after having won essentially everything in the sport, Lewis Hamilton talked about implementing change in 2021 to be his primary motivation and driving factor.

"Implementing change, that for me is what I want to see in 2021."

Hamilton's allegiance to the 'Black Lives Matter' initiative was responsible for Mercedes changing the livery to black last season. Lewis Hamilton has the most following on social media out of all the drivers on the grid too.

It's refreshing to see a Formula One driver focus on issues plaguing the world. However, it would be interesting to see what the future holds for the reigning world champion, as he is yet to agree a contract extension with Mercedes.