Inside Line F1 Podcast (Season 2017, Episode 20) : Fernando Alonso, an inspiration for F1 drivers?

Can the current and future generation of Formula 1 drivers seek inspiration from Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 bid?

Engine troubles continued to plague Fernando Alonso even in the Indy 500

Fernando Alonso is possibly Formula 1's unluckiest double World Champion but is he also Motorsport's most disruptive force right now? His exploits at the 101st Indianapolis 500 almost stole the limelight away from Formula 1, Monaco, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel.

And can the current and next generation of racers take inspiration from his move? Has Alonso's target of the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport' suddenly brought it back into the spotlight? Will there be more drivers gunning for this crown?

The Inside Line F1 Podcast is hosted by Mithila Mehta and Kunal Shah. This formula one podcast offers a humorous view on the sport.

In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, Mithila and Kunal discuss how easily and with open arms did the Indy 500 welcome Fernando Alonso. Would Formula 1 ever be able to replicate this gesture to any of the Indy 500 drivers?

At Motorsport's BIGGEST weekend ever, was there conspiracy at both the iconic races? A Japanese driver won in the Honda car in a team sponsored by a Japanese company whereas in Monaco, we all know how the Ferrari-Raikkonen-Vettel over cut strategy turned out. Congrats to Haas for their double points finish, btw.

Finally, we'd love for Lewis Hamilton to participate in the Indy 500 than doubt the existing talent there. Tune in!

