  • "Is he old enough to drink?": When Daniel Ricciardo forced Lance Stroll to do a shoey on his first F1 podium

"Is he old enough to drink?": When Daniel Ricciardo forced Lance Stroll to do a shoey on his first F1 podium

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 22, 2025 02:23 GMT
Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing celebrates his win on the podium with third placed finisher Lance Stroll of Canada and Williams - Source: Getty

In the 2017 Azerbaijan GP, Lance Stroll grabbed his first podium of his career as the Canadian driver finished in P3, behind race winner Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas at P2. Following his win, Ricciardo went on to celebrate his victory with the customary shoey (drinking champagne from his racing boots) and involved Stroll even though he was unsure if the latter was old enough to drink.

The Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan hosted the European GP that year, which was the eighth race of the season. Stroll, who was racing with Williams that season, had an impressive weekend as he qualified in P8 on Saturday. But for him, more was to come on Sunday.

Stroll had a bright start to the race and kept his place within the Top 10. Thanks to a brilliant strategy by Williams, Stroll was able to come home with one less pit stop (3) than the surrounding drivers and made his first appearance on the podium.

As Stroll stood on the podium, he was with Ricciardo and Bottas. Once the prize distribution ceremony was over, it was time for the customary shoey tradition as Ricciardo was the race winner. As he set out for shoey, he took the mic and said:

"Stroll's first podium, so he certainly deserves one. Is he old enough to drink?"

Following this, he poured champagne into the shoe and handed the Canadian driver his shoe for the shoey. Stroll gulped the champagne from the shoe, saying:

"Oh my god, I'm too young for this."

Here's the video from Instagram where Daniel Ricciardo offered the shoey to Lance Stroll:

Notably, Lance Stroll was just over 18 years old when he drank his first shoey. Technically, he was legally allowed to drink in Azerbaijan, where anyone can drink if they are over 18 years old. On the other hand, Canada also allows its citizens to drink when they are over 18 in some cases.

When Lance Stroll let his feelings be known after grabbing his first podium and shoey with Daniel Ricciardo

Lance Stroll had shared his thoughts after the Canadian driver grabbed his first podium at the 2017 European GP in Azerbaijan. Speaking about how his race turned out, here's what the then-Williams driver had said:

Lance Stroll of Canada and Williams celebrates his first podium after finishing in third place during the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit - Source: Getty
"We stayed out of trouble. We let some of the other drivers make mistakes. I don't think I proved a point. But he was absolutely wrong about that - that's exactly what he did."
"I've really improved my driving style, adapting to Formula 1, and I need to keep working on little things moving forward. It's not finished yet - I still can improve a lot," Stroll had further added.

Currently, Lance Stroll drives for Aston Martin, alongside two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso. After the 2017 Azerbaijan podium, the now 26-year-old grabbed two more podiums in Italy and Sakhir in 2020.

