"It can achieve a good price" - Aston Martin's Lawrence Stroll reportedly wants to sell the team to Audi

Aston Martin is starting to move to pole position as the team that could be bought by Audi in its bid to join the F1 grid for the new regulations in 2026.

Talking about the situation, F1Insider reported that Aston Martin will be the number candidate for Audi and owner Lawrence Stroll is very interested in selling the team.

Talking about the situation, Ralf Schumacher said,

"In the end, Stroll is also a businessman and the investment would pay off like that, The hype surrounding Formula 1 is currently great, so it can fetch a good price."

This new development comes after the Volkswagen group committed to joining the F1 grid in 2026. For the group, Porsche will be making a return to the F1 grid alongside Red Bull as part of a comprehensive sponsorship partnership. Audi, which is looking to make a return as a constructor, was initially looking to buy McLaren.

However, when their bid to take over the British team failed recently and the team showed no interest in losing the power of decision-making (as part of the takeover), Audi has been forced to look at other options. While the other options involve Aston Martin, Williams, and Alfa Romeo, Aston is the team that Audi is the most interested in at the moment.

No official decision has been made, but it will be interesting to see if Lawrence Stroll, essentially a businessman, will be willing to sell off the team after a not-so-successful period of ownership for the team.

What Audi's bid to takeover Aston Martin mean for Sebastian Vettel?

Audi's bid to take over the team and its possible fruition means that the team's long-term goals will change. With the future secured, Stroll will pull the investments within the team for this year and the growth and title challenging prospects for the team will get pushed even further until Audi starts its operations.

For Sebastian Vettel, a driver whose contract ends at the end of this season and a driver that was open in admitting that his future in F1 will depend on Aston Martin's growth prospects in the near future and its ability to fight for podiums and victories, this will be a huge blow. It could sway the German to either move away from the team or even decide to retire from the sport.

