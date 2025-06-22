"It's definitely not a positive thing to hear he has been booed": When Lewis Hamilton addressed Sebastian Vettel being booed by fans

During the 2013 Singapore Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton came out in support of Sebastian Vettel, who was booed by fans during the podium ceremony. Driving for Red Bull, Vettel was dominating that season, but the hostile reception from fans was something Hamilton didn't appreciate.

Hamilton and Vettel had one of the most fierce rivalries in their early days. However, off the track, they often took a stand for each other against different issues.

In 2013, Vettel won the Singapore Grand Prix but was booed by fans during the podium ceremony. This had been a trend, as Vettel, who was approaching his fourth world title with Red Bull that year, was consistently getting a hostile reception from the fans.

Trending

However, Hamilton didn't endorse such behaviour. In Singapore, he finished P5 but backed Sebastian Vettel, deeming the booing incident 'unfair' and 'wrong.' He added that Vettel was working hard for his wins and that boos were a negative reaction to someone’s achievement.

Talking to the BBC in September 2013, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I tried to imagine (when I saw him on the podium) what it would be like if I were winning races as easily as he has been winning them. It's every driver's dream to have a car to be able to fight. Me, I don't want to be that far ahead. I want to be able to fight with him, or whoever. But this is the way it is. It's definitely not a positive thing to hear he has been booed. He's on his way to his fourth world championship, and he needs all the credit he deserves."

Vettel did end up winning his fourth championship in 2013. He beat Ferrari's Fernando Alonso by 155 points to clinch his fourth straight world title with only one team, Red Bull Racing.

Sebastian Vettel defends Lewis Hamilton amid struggle with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel at the F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Previews - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton made a bold career choice by switching to Ferrari this year. He parted ways with Mercedes after 11 years of success, but the switch hasn't worked as anticipated. Hamilton is struggling to adapt to the new car and has only scored 79 points in the first 10 races.

Despite the never-ending struggle, former four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel had defended Hamilton. He insisted that the 40-year-old hasn't lost his potential but needs a little time to adjust.

“I believe that Lewis can drive—there’s no doubt about that. He can do everything that is asked of him. It is also completely normal that you need a little time. If development moves in the right direction, Ferrari will be in a completely different position. You shouldn’t write off the team or the two drivers. It’s a new environment, a different culture, and different people. Some just take longer to find their way around," Vettel told Sky Sports.

Lewis Hamilton signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari, meaning he will likely stay around for 2026. However, his dissatisfaction with Ferrari's current development has raised concerns over his future at the Italian team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More