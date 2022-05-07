"It's going to be quite challenging" - F1 drivers have their say on 2022 F1 Miami GP circuit's 'tight' pit entry chicane

The newly-built F1 Miami GP track features a “tricky” chicane at the pit entry which many F1 drivers believe will be “challenging” to navigate without crossing the white lines. The tight left-right complex features two relatively flat apex kerbs and is immediately approached by drivers after exiting the high-speed turn 18.

While the FIA has chosen to place the pit lane speed limit board well before the complex for safety reasons, many drivers believe the chicane will still be challenging to navigate, especially as drivers will need to slow down hard after exiting turn 18.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly felt the chicane posed a significant risk of drivers getting pitched into the incredibly close barriers if they messed up the exit. Speaking to Motorsport Network, he said:

“It is tight, but it depends how much we can cut. “I've practised in the simulator, we've done kind of not taking the piss with track limits, but really maximising the track limits, and then it makes it things easier.

“If we can't cross any white lines, then for sure, it's going to be quite challenging.”

Meanwhile, others such as Haas’ Mick Schumacher felt that the chicane wouldn’t cause a lot of problems as drivers will get more comfortable navigating through it during practice. He said:

“Luckily, it's not a sprint qualifying event, so we do have the time in FP1, FP2 and FP3 to get on top of it and understand if there's change necessary or not. I think with the 80-speed limit I think you will be able to go through it with no problem.”

Yuki Tsunoda expects mistakes from fellow F1 drivers while navigating Miami GP pit entry

Given the high risk of crashing into the barriers if they make a mistake, Yuki Tsunoda expects fewer drivers to take risks trying to make up time while entering the tight pit entry complex.

Speaking to Motorsport Network, he said:

"Of course, if you ride on the kerb too much, you just bounce out, and you go over the white line, and you have a penalty.

“For me it's good, it's really tight, but anyways, you have to slow down. So I think that's the chicane is quite good.”

Furthermore, Tsunoda felt that the inclusion of the kerbs makes it easier to navigate the complex rather than just having white lines.

