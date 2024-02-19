"It’s not just Adrian": Max Verstappen credits not only Adrian Newey but the whole team around him for Red Bull's success

Max Verstappen feels the talented group of engineers that work alongside him should be credited for Red Bull's success along with Adrian Newey. The Austrian team has been on a rampage ever since the regulations were overhauled and ground-effect cars were introduced.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have won the titles in 2022 and 2023. Last year, the team took their dominance to a whole other level as they lost only one race out of 22 events.

A lot of the credit for this success tends to go to the ace designer Adrian Newey. The man has been part of the team since 2007 and has sculpted some of the best cars in F1 history.

In an interview with Motorsport Magazin however, Max Verstappen emphasized that it's not only Adrian Newey who should be credited with the success of Red Bull but also the team of engineers around him. He said:

“We also have to recognize the entire group of people behind it, because it’s not just Adrian, it’s the entire group of engineers around him who are also doing an incredible job. I see Adrian more like this: You have new talents that are emerging and then you just have Adrian. He is like a mentor."

He added:

"Many of them have questions that they can ask him and then discuss with him. Adrian is now 65. You also have to recognize the young talents who are coming along. I find it fascinating how they now work completely together.”

Max Verstappen feels Adrian Newey is irreplaceable

Amid suggestions that Adrian Newey could also be someone who gets approached by Ferrari in its quest to build a super team, Red Bull could lose the aerodynamics maestro.

When questioned by Motorsport Magazin whether someone like Newey was replaceable, Max Verstappen felt that it was just not possible. He explained:

“No one will be like Adrian. That’s the great thing about it: everyone is different and everyone achieves success in a different way. Therefore, no, you cannot replace Adrian because there is only one Adrian."

He added:

“But it’s wonderful to see new talent coming in that he’s been working with for a long time. And it’s wonderful to see how this talent goes its own way and how we achieve what we do.”

Red Bull without Adrian Newey is a prospect that not many would think is even possible but stranger things have happened in F1.