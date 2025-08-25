"It's just poor journalism in my point of view": When Sebastian Vettel called out F1 media's coverage of Ferrari's driver dynamics

After the 2019 Chinese GP, Sebastian Vettel accused the F1 media of "poor journalism" as he claimed that they took his words out of context when speaking about the driver dynamics at Ferrari. Battles with a new teammate in Charles Leclerc had brought the 4x world champion into the spotlight throughout the 2019 season.

The 2019 Chinese GP was the third time in as many races that Ferrari used team orders to favour Sebastian Vettel against Charles Leclerc. The team claimed they will continue to favour the German driver in 50-50 situations, which they deemed all three races to be.

But when Vettel was asked if he felt that this was fair to Leclerc after the 2019 Chinese GP, the driver lashed out at the media, claiming he was already expecting the question.

"Not sure I want to answer because I'm a little bit against the way you, all of you, work, because you take bits out of answers here and there and put it into the wrong light," he also added. [via ESPN]

Vettel was also critical of the F1 media later on during the post-race interview. He was then asked if he had a specific example in mind of being quoted out of context.

"Not really, it's just poor journalism in my point of view, but I'm not a journalist to judge, so you shouldn't take my judgement personally," he replied.

Vettel then also added that he was tired of answering the same questions about team order regularly. He also reiterated then-Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto's words, claiming that everyone at the Italian team was focused on working together as a team.

Sebastian Vettel further explained the driver dynamics at Ferrari in 2019

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc at the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Sebastian Vettel expanded further on the driver dynamics at Ferrari with his new teammate Charles Leclerc post the 2019 Chinese GP, claiming that both want to beat each other.

Speaking to the media after the race at Shanghai, Vettel explained that both he and Leclerc were keen on finishing ahead of the other during every race. But he also added that all decisions being made about team orders were in the best interest of the team at heart.

"Obviously I want to be ahead of Charles, he wants to be ahead of me, that's the name of the game," said Vettel.

"I think the priority always lies within the team, so I think Charles is aware, I am aware, that we are driving for the team," he also added.

The former Red Bull driver also added how he was reluctant to expand further, given his aforementioned concerns with the journalists and F1 media.

The Vettel-Leclerc partnership bubbled throughout the 2019 season, before the pair had their most high-profile crash at the Brazilian GP. As both drivers were battling for position, Vettel tried to repass Leclerc down the straight. But their wheels touched, causing immediate retirements for both drivers.

