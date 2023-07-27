"It's like art": Max Verstappen draws special praise from former F1 champion

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg recently weighed in on Max Verstappen's dominance in the F1 circuit.

Verstappen has won seven races in a row and looks to continue his great form in the future. Not a single driver or team is currently able to touch him. Even his own teammate, Sergio Perez, is unable to challenge him.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Rosberg praised the Red Bull star, saying:

"It's incredible, really, it's such a great performance from Max. I mean, it's so deserving because it's incredible the level that he's at. So close to perfection, all the time."



Furthermore, Rosberg added that an F1 driver who is winning and dominating has to make sure that he does not get complacent, as it can demotivate him and affect his concentration. Max Verstappen, who has not shown any weakness yet, prompted Rosberg to term his driving "art."

"I mean it's more a general thing that he generally needs to be careful that he doesn't get complacent. Because when things start to...I mean, he's in such an incredible flow where no one can touch him, and that's usually when there's a risk of getting complacent, then you lose a bit of motivation," Rosberg said.

"So you just need to be a bit careful of that, but I don't see that happening [with Max] because [his] state of mind is phenomenal. He's so focused and so 'in this zone' all the time. It's like...it's like art, it's amazing," the 38-year-old added.

Red Bull's taskmaster will teach Max Verstappen to appreciate Hungarian GP trophy

One of the talking points after the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP was about Max Verstappen's trophy, which was accidentally destroyed by second-placed Lando Norris when he was opening his champagne bottle. Even after seeing the broken trophy, Verstappen did not look too concerned and was still smiling and laughing.

However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko respects the rich Hungarian tradition of making art with porcelain and promises that he will make Verstappen understand how to properly respect the tradition as well. Speaking to OE24, Marko said:

"The Hungarians are famous for their love for valuable porcelain. Even when we were there, there were beautiful bowls and vases. The copy of the trophy comes to us at the factory and I'll teach Max to appreciate the original that he's getting replaced. That's Hungarian tradition, the young people have to understand that first."



The reigning world champion won his seventh race in a row and also helped Red Bull break the long-standing record for most consecutive wins (12) for a team, which was held by McLaren (11).