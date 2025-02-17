Former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul heaped praise on Nico Hulkenberg's skills behind an F1 car after he finished P6 in the 2018 US Grand Prix in Austin. The German driver has been one of the most underrated drivers of his era and holds the unlikely record of being the driver with the most starts without getting a podium.

In his decade-long career, Hulkenberg has raced predominately in the midfield for teams like Williams F1, Renault, Force India, and Haas. In the mid-2010s, he was appreciated by many on the grid for his stellar performances in the midfield consistently and scoring points.

In the opening season of F1's Netflix series 'Drive to Survive', the former Renault boss was emotional in one of the episodes whilst talking about Hulkenberg's skills not matching the machinery presented to him in the sport. He reflected after his P6 finish and said:

"I think Nico with his talents evidenced by his performance in Austin, it shows that there are some things that do not work right now in F1. You can't have a driver like Nico not on a podium.

"He's world champion material. He deserves a car that can match this game. I just hope that one day we can see that in action because he deserves it."

The eight points were crucial in securing P4 in the Constructor's Championship for the French team ahead of Haas whilst the German secured a P7 in the driver's championship. He ironically left the team at the end of the 2019 season after his relationship with the management soured throughout the year.

Nico Hulkenberg reflects on his move to Audi ahead of the 2025 season

Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg stated that he believed joining the Hinwil-based outfit that will eventually become Audi in 2026 will add another dimension to his career, as he will be the team leader.

Speaking with Auto Motor Und Sport, the 36-year-old said:

“I think it’s a new dimension for me to be the leader of a team in F1. At Renault, it was different—they were already in that position. It’s a bit comparable, but ultimately it’s not. Audi is obviously a bigger brand, a bigger name, and the stage of Formula 1 is much bigger.”

“I am really looking forward to the challenge, and I am curious to see what time brings. We are getting a lot of reinforcements, a lot of capable people are joining the team. At the moment, there is still a lot of work to do, but 2026 will be a reset year for everyone with the regulation changes."

Hulkenberg has signed a multi-year deal with the German brand that will see him race for them until the end of the 2026 season with an option to extend for a further year.

