"It will not be easy to beat him": Former Ferrari driver on Lewis Hamilton's challenging Charles Leclerc's hegemony at the Italian team

Former Ferrari driver Giancarlo Fisichella feels Lewis Hamilton will find it hard to beat Charles Leclerc when he moves to the Italian team.

Leclerc has been part of the Italian team since 2019. In his very first season, he managed to outperform Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, and since then, he has been the team leader.

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, will be moving from Mercedes, a squad he has led for close to a decade. With the German team, Lewis has won as many as six world titles. Moving to Ferrari means Lewis will be teamed up with Charles Leclerc, a driver who has signed with the team for the long term.

In this scenario, there is bound to be some friction within the team as either of the two drivers tries to assume the leadership role.

Talking about the potential dynamics at Ferrari, former driver Giancarlo Fisichella feels Lewis Hamilton will find it hard to bear Charles Leclerc. Fisichella told the Express, in collaboration with BetIdeas.com:

“It’s going to be tough. They are two amazing drivers, two quick drivers, especially in the qualifying sessions. Charles is always on top, he has scored a lot of pole positions. Charles has [been integrated] into the team since a few years [ago], so for Lewis, it will be not easy to beat him."

Fisichella claims Lewis Hamilton will not face any difficulty in becoming a part of the Ferrari family

Fisichella did, however, state that Lewis Hamilton would not find it hard to become a part of the Ferrari family. Talking about the culture of the team and how welcoming it can be, the Italian felt that the Mercedes driver wouldn't have much of an issue on that front.

Fisichella said:

“I think he needs to be very focused on it… [have] concentration… spend a lot of time in the factory, Maranello, with the mechanics. But it will be easy for Lewis to get into the team because the atmosphere in Ferrari is great and the people are so nice, so you feel straight away in the family.”

Lewis Hamilton will be moving to Ferrari in a bid to recreate history. The Brit has been successful with Mercedes in the past and will be looking to continue on that front with the Italians as he enters the twilight of his career.