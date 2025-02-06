Carlos Sainz has joined Williams for the 2025 season. While the English team falls in the lower-midfield category, it was able to lure in the Spaniard with James Vowles' valiant efforts last year. Following on with this, the 45-year-old impressed Sainz with his Spanish speaking skills on his first day at the team's HQ, and fans were all for it.

The Spanish driver made his debut in 2015 at Toro Rosso (now VCARB), and made small increments towards the top of the field. His major breakthrough came in 2021, when he signed for Ferrari on a multi-year contract.

However, with Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari for the 2025 season, he had to make way for the inbound Brit. Sainz was on the radar for a slew of teams but he ended up choosing Williams for the next leg of his F1 career.

Trending

While it was a tough decision to make, Williams' team principal James Vowles' constant efforts made it possible. Subsequenlty, his first day at Grove was made special by the British team supremo, which left Sainz surprised:

"Carlos Sainz's face when James Vowles started speaking Spanish 😅🇪🇸," Autosport wrote.

Subsequently, fans soon reacted to the efforts Vowles made that would help Carlos Sainz feel at home at Grove:

"James Vowles grafted so hard for Carlos, he even learnt his language," one fan wrote.

Comment on AutoSport's reel featuring Sainz Credits : Instagram

"Williams treating him the way he deserves," wrote another.

Comment on AutoSport's reel featuring Sainz Credits : Instagram

Another fan pointed out Carlos Sainz's surprised face as he was caught off guard by Vowles speaking Spanish.

"Carlos suprised face," they wrote.

Comment on AutoSport's reel featuring Sainz Credits : Instagram

Meanwhile, other fans made the interaction between the two, a meme-worthy moment.

"Bro's thought was maybe it's not that bad after all," they wrote.

Comment on AutoSport's reel featuring Sainz Credits : Instagram

"How can I say 'Carlos, it's James' in Spanish (vol.2)," wrote another.

Comment on AutoSport's reel featuring Sainz Credits : Instagram

The 30-year-old was in contention for a drive at multiple teams but chose to go with his intuition and joined Williams.

Carlos Sainz reveals the reason behind his decision to move to Williams

Carlos Sainz at the F1 Grand Prix Of Abu Dhabi - Post Season Test - Source: Getty

Though the decision to move to Williams was a tough one to take after being at the front of the field for the past few years, Carlos Sainz remained unfazed. Moreover, reflecting on his choice to move to Grove, he said via Williams Racing (4:52 onwards):

"Finally, I realized that my decision had to be based on two things, the project and the people. When I started discussing more in detail with James (Vowles), I realized that he had put together a very strong project here at Williams."

The Spaniard added:

"He was forming a team, with a vision, with a project together with Dorilton (a US-based private investment firm that acquired Williams in 2020) that I think is going to bring this team back to the front."

Carlos Sainz will make his debut with the team at the Australian Grand Prix, a race that he won the last time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback