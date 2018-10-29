Kids from Lewis Hamilton's former school pay him a sweet tribute

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton won a fifth title in Mexico on Sunday night and understandably received a lot of plaudits and tributes for his incredible achievement. However, the best tribute he received was from his former school -- the Peartree Primary Spring School.

The official F1 account posted a video on their page about it earlier on Monday. Check out the post here:

Lewis Hamilton may be a divisive figure with his public image not the best among fans but it is surely a proud moment for his alma-mater as is evident in the video. The fact that he has taken the fight to Ferrari and beat them consistently also hasn't helped improve his image as the Scuderia have quite a huge fanbase.

However, no one can doubt his ability on the track and accuse him of being distracted from his various other activities, as he has proved his critics wrong time and again, and became only the third man in F1 history to reach the milestone of five titles, alongside Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher.

What made it even more special for him was the fact that it came on the same weekend when he lost his grandfather, a personal tragedy which can break anyone down mentally. However, Lewis Hamilton is not just any ordinary person.

He was involved in a season-long battle, for half a season anyway, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, emerging unscathed from it despite them having arguably the faster car. Sure, he was helped along the way by Vettel's mistakes but he was there to cash in on it.

The Brit even suffered a rare retirement in Austria, as his Mercedes engine gave way but he bounced back after it to pull out amazing performances at Hungary and Singapore, traditionally considered to be Ferrari's strongholds.

The sweetest victory for him surely came at Monza, the home of the Scuderia, as Vettel shot himself in the foot and Ferrari messed up Raikkonen's strategy while Hamilton blazed away to glory, exacting revenge for the loss in his home race, the British Grand Prix.