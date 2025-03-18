"Kiss on the mouth, everything okay": When Charles Leclerc's manager hilariously addressed tensions between the driver and his teammate Carlos Sainz

After their incident in the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's manager Nicholas Todt said that the Monegasque and his ex-teammate Carlos Sainz had made up. The duo started the 19-lap race close to each other after the Spanish driver started the race from P5 ahead of Sergio Perez and his teammate in P6 and P7 respectively.

The two drivers raced in close proximity for the entire Sprint and when Fernando Alonso dropped off with three laps to go, Sainz gained a position but found himself immediately under attack from Leclerc.

The 30-year-old in his bid to keep a hold of P5 pushed Leclerc out of the track at the end of the DRS zone on the back straight. The eight-time F1 race winner was less than impressed by the defending but managed to get past him a couple of corners later.

The Ferrari driver expressed his displeasure over the incident in his post-race interviews. In a clip floating on social media, F1 world champion Nico Rosberg got hold of Nicholas Todt, while doing punditry for Sky Sports, and asked if Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz resolved their tensions. The Frenchman hilariously replied:

"Kiss on the mouth, everything okay. Happy days, looking forward to qualifying."

The pair ended their tenure as teammates at the end of the 2024 season after Sainz moved to Williams F1 and Leclerc paired with Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season.

Charles Leclerc analyzes the SF-25's performance after the season opener

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc acknowledged that he was on the "back foot" in Sunday's Australian Grand Prix after he spun in Turn 11 and lost positions. As per Motorsport.com, he said:

"We just were not fast enough at the beginning of the race when the race was kind of boring, and then once it mattered to make the right choice, we didn't. But the first one to blame is my mistake out of Turn 11 because I lost four positions or five positions, I think, and from that mistake, then it put us on the back foot."

"We were definitely very off in terms of pace compared to the McLarens and Max Verstappen, so we'll look into it, but yes, for sure we were struggling today and the remediate, I mean we were pretty similar to the Mercedes in front, but that was it. Then McLaren and Red Bull were so much faster, so there's a lot of work to be done," Charles Leclerc added.

The 27-year-old finished the race in P8 after finding himself running in P2 at one point of time behind his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

