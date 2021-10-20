"We’ll be aiming to bounce back": Lando Norris

McLaren driver Lando Norris is looking forward to the United States Grand Prix this weekend as his team fights for third place in the constructors standings.

Previewing the race weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, the Briton is hopeful that his team will be able to rebound from an average showing in Turkey.

Speaking ahead of the race weekend, Norris said:

“I can’t wait to be back in America this weekend, where we’ll be aiming to bounce back from the result in Turkey. Austin is known for its great atmosphere and I’m sure it’ll be the same again this year with the fans being super passionate. The fight is still on in the constructors championship, so we need to keep pushing.”

Lando Norris hopes to improve on lone US GP result

Unlike teammate Daniel Riccardo, Norris’ experience at the COTA circuit includes only one race outing in 2019. The Briton started the 2019 US Grand Prix from eighth on the grid and finished seventh. However, given his adaptability and performance this year, one could expect the young British driver to fare considerably better this time around.

Commenting on the circuit, Norris said:

“COTA is one of the most exciting circuits on the calendar. Even though the track has elements of other F1 tracks, it still feels like a unique place to race.”

Explaining his virtual outing around the circuit last year, he said:

“I took part in a virtual race around COTA last year with the Arrow McLaren SP team during the pandemic, which was a lot of fun, but I can’t wait to be racing there for real in an F1 car there after two years.”

While McLaren lead Ferrari by a narrow margin of 7.5 points in third place in the constructors standings, Norris is fourth in the drivers standings. The Briton is 32 points behind Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and could begin to contest for third place if his Austin weekend goes well.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee