Lando Norris seemingly confirms relationship status in social media post

Lando Norris has seemingly confirmed his relationship status with Portuguese model Luisinha Barosa Oliveira. Norris posted a picture of the two on Instagram calling her "my sunshine" with the UAE desert in the background.

Though the news has not yet been confirmed, one of the pictures shows the duo nearly kissing, perhaps hinting at a possible relationship. The possible couple was spotted with dune buggies in the UAE desert. Further, former teammate Carlos Sainz commented on the post, saying, "It's official."

The model has almost 70,000 followers on Instagram and is currently managed by Central Models, a modeling agency based in Portugal. She is the sister of Portuguese actor Beatriz Barosa, who has featured in a number of TV shows and movies in the country.

The post garnered more than 700,000 likes just two hours after being posted.

Lando Norris has been fairly secretive about his love life, having denied his relationship status multiple times over the past few years. His recent post with Luisinha may be an indication of an official relationship-status reveal coming soon.

Lando Norris posts heartwarming picture congratulating Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen won his maiden title in the sport on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a chaotic safety car restart. Lando Norris was photographed embracing the Dutchman in parc fermé after the race. The Briton later posted a heartwarming tribute to the young driver with the photograph on Instagram. Norris captioned the picture: "Congrats World Champ. I got you, don't cry."

The McLaren driver claims Verstappen had a tougher year than rival Lewis Hamilton. He felt as though Mercedes had a superior car, making it very difficult for the first-time world champion. He said:

“I congratulate him [Verstappen] for what he’s done this season because I don’t believe he’s had the better car this season. I think the Mercedes has been the better car throughout the majority of the season and Max has been more unlucky and I think made fewer mistakes as a driver.”

Lando Norris will return alongside Daniel Ricciardo for the 2022 season with both drivers hoping the new regulation changes suit their respective driving styles.

Edited by Anurag C