Lando Norris stunned himself with a stellar lap to earn P3 in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Lando Norris wowed the F1 world with a stellar lap in the final qualifying session of the 2023 F1 Spanish GP.

The Briton will start behind pole-sitter Max Verstappen and former teammate Carlos Sainz in Sunday's main race, putting himself in a favorable position.

McLaren @McLarenF1



It’s a P3 start for Lando at the LANDO NORRIS. What. A. Performance!It’s a P3 start for Lando at the #SpanishGP LANDO NORRIS. What. A. Performance! 👏It’s a P3 start for Lando at the #SpanishGP! 💫 https://t.co/4N7dO7tr4h

Norris is working his hardest to change McLaren's fortunes this season, with the Woking-based team having gotten off to a rocky start. The 23-year-old found stellar pace in the tricky conditions, showcasing his raw talent.

His teammate Oscar Piastri impressed with a lap that has earned him P10 on the grid for Sunday's race, putting both McLaren cars in a good position to score solid points.

Lando Norris currently sits 11th in the drivers' standings and has yet to score a podium with his MCL60. However, with his third-place-worthy lap in qualifying, the Briton has put himself in a good place to earn his first podium of the year.

While Norris was surely a long way off Max Verstappen's pace, the Briton has impressed fans and critics alike with his performance in Spain.

Speaking to Marc Gene in Parc Ferme after the event, Lando Norris said:

"Yeah, I'm surprised to be here. Amazing job, P3 - almost P2. But it's a home race for Carlos so I thought I would give him a couple tenths. Very happy - P3. It was nice, all of qualifying we were quite quick so okay."

Why Lando Norris wanted Max Verstappen to get blue flags in Monaco

During the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix, Lando Norris lightheartedly expressed his desire for Max Verstappen to encounter blue flags. Surprisingly, although the McLaren MCL60 wasn't the fastest car in dry conditions, it showcased remarkable performance on wet tires, enabling Norris to achieve lap times comparable to those of the reigning world champion.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Norris initially highlighted the impressive speed of his car on intermediate tires in wet conditions. Adding a touch of humor, he playfully mentioned his wish for Verstappen to experience blue flags, implying his own superior pace compared to the Dutchman.

Norris suggested that he could have overtaken the race leader and unlapped himself if given the opportunity.

Norris said:

“In the end, yeah, the intermediate pace was probably…I don’t know how true it is, I’d say the quickest on track. Even quicker than Max, I wanted Max to get blue flags, probably the first time in his life he would have had blue flags, it would have been amazing."

With Lando Norris starting just two places behind Verstappen on Sunday, it will be interesting to watch the pace difference between the two in Spain.

Poll : 0 votes