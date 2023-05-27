“Last sector seems our weakest point”: Fernando Alonso on how he can beat Max Verstappen in the Monaco GP main race

Fernando Alonso narrowly missed out on his first pole position in over a decade to championship leader Max Verstappen. The Spaniard was in flying form in Monte Carlo, showcasing his prowess on the iconic track.

The two-time world champion was en route to scoring his first pole position in over a decade in Monaco before Max Verstappen pulled out an astounding final sector on his final Q3.

However, given that Alonso will be starting right next to the Dutchman on Sunday, the former Renault driver has a big chance to win the race in Monaco if he plays his cards right.

While overtaking isn't very common on the streets of Monte Carlo, pit strategies often play a huge role in helping drivers gain positions. Furthermore, with rain on the cards for Sunday's main race, Fernando Alonso can hope for his first race win since his Ferrari days.

Speaking to Loic Duval in Parc Ferme after qualifying, the two-time world champion said:

"Obviously pole position means a lot here in Monaco but you know, today Max was a little bit faster, which is a shame but I think first row on the grid for us is quite a big thing here. As you said, last sector seems to be our weakest point on the circuit. Let's see tomorrow, what we can do in terms of strategy - if there is any weather coming but we will try to win."

Aston Martin will not celebrate Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win by climbing the fence

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has made it clear that despite the significance of Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win, the team will refrain from participating in the traditional celebration of climbing the fence. This decision is a direct result of Formula 1's recent implementation of a rule that explicitly prohibits this action.

Krack has confirmed that the team is prepared to take full responsibility for any potential fines incurred if a team member were to violate the rule.

Historically, Formula 1 teams would demonstrate their support for their drivers by scaling the fence on the start-finish straight to commemorate victories and podium finishes. However, due to safety concerns, the FIA has now prohibited this practice. Consequently, if Fernando Alonso achieves a first-place finish later this year, Aston Martin will be unable to celebrate by climbing the fence.

Krack has emphasized the team's unwavering commitment to adhering to the latest rule, expressing their readiness to cover any fines that may arise as a result of a team member's violation.

With Fernando Alonso starting right behind Max Verstappen's rear wing in Monaco, it will be interesting to see if the Spaniard will finally break his winless streak.

