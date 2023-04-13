Aston Martin will not celebrate Fernando Alonso’s 33rd F1 win on the fence: “It's something we have to respect”

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack recently said that the team will not celebrate Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win by climbing the fence, despite the significance of the occasion. The team boss claimed Aston Martin will honor F1's latest rule prohibiting fence climbing and will pay a fine should anyone from the team break the rule.

F1 teams often celebrate victories and podiums by climbing the fence along the start-finish straight in a bid to show support to their drivers. However, due to safety concerns, the FIA has now banned teams from doing so. This means that Aston Martin will not be able to celebrate Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win by climbing the fence should he appear on the top step later this year.

Mike Krack recently stated that the team will comply with the latest rule and will be more than happy to pay a fine should any of its members break this rule.

As per SoyMotor.com:

"Fernando (Alonso) will not pay the fine if the team jumps on the fences. I think it's something we need to respect if it's a matter of pure security. Therefore, if that is the rule, we will comply with it and if someone does not, we will pay the fine."

"Always! I believe it is possible" - Fernando Alonso on his third title hopes

Fernando Alonso remains hopeful that he can clinch his elusive third F1 championship title. The Spaniard previously claimed two world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, defeating Michael Schumacher in the process.

Alonso has started the 2023 season impressively, securing a podium finish in each of the first three races. At 41 years of age, he demonstrates his unwavering passion to compete with drivers half his age, expertly navigating his way through each race weekend.

Despite not having won a world championship since 2006, the former Ferrari driver maintains his drive and determination to succeed every day and is actively pursuing his third victory in the sport.

In a recent interview with Bang and Olufsen, Fernando Alonso spoke about his chances of winning a third title. He said:

"Always! I believe it is possible. That's why I keep racing. Obviously, you know the challenge is big. You know that you need to overcome some difficulties and some tough things that are now on top of the sport. But yeah, I race every day and I train every day thinking that the third title is possible."

Given Alonso's recent form, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on the two-time world champion in times to come.

