Can Fernando Alonso win his 3rd F1 title? The Spaniard gives his opinion

Fernando Alonso still believes he can win that much-elusive third F1 title. The Spaniard won two world titles with Renault back in 2005 and 2006, dethroning Michael Schumacher in the process.

Fernando: “Siempre creí que era posible. Por eso sigo corriendo. El desafío es grande, tienes que superar dificultades y a grandes equipos, pero sí, compito y entreno cada día pensando que el tercer título es posible” Andrea: ¿Sigues pensando que el tercer título es posible?Fernando: “Siempre creí que era posible. Por eso sigo corriendo. El desafío es grande, tienes que superar dificultades y a grandes equipos, pero sí, compito y entreno cada día pensando que el tercer título es posible” https://t.co/XLvIuWGqwJ

Alonso is off to a flying start in 2023, having secured a podium finish in each of the three races so far this year. The 41-year-old is proving that he still has the hunger to compete with drivers half his age, maneuvering his car beautifully at each race weekend.

Despite not having won a world title since 2006, the former Ferrari driver claims he is still motivated every single day and is happily searching for a third victory in the sport.

In a recent interview with Bang and Olufsen, Fernando Alonso spoke about his third title chances:

"Always! I believe it is possible. That's why I keep racing. Obviously, you know the challenge is big. You know that you need to overcome some difficulties and some tough things that are now on top of the sport. But yeah, I race every day and I train every day thinking that the third title is possible."

Given the Aston Martin driver's recent form, it will be interesting to keep an eye on the two-time world champion in times to come.

Former McLaren coordinator on Fernando Alonso's third title chances

Former McLaren team coordinator Jo Ramirez has expressed his belief that Fernando Alonso has the potential to win his third F1 championship title if he remains with Aston Martin for the next two to three years. Ramirez drew a comparison between Alonso and Alain Prost, who retired from racing when he was 41 years old.

Although he is older than most of his competitors, Alonso has consistently exhibited exceptional driving skills. His podium finish at the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, where he finished in the top three, is a testament to Aston Martin's impressive performances this season.

In addition, Alonso demonstrated his prowess on the track by securing third place in both Jeddah and Melbourne, proving that age is just a number for him.

Speaking about Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin, Jo Ramirez told AS.com:

"If Aston Martin continues in this line and he endures two or three more years, he can achieve it. The team is on a proper path. Red Bull, and especially Helmut Marko, criticize them for having copied them but that's how F1 has worked for a long time."

"In addition, Alonso is at a magnificent age. When Alain Prost retired he was 41 years old and at his best."

It will be interesting to see if Alonso can break his winless streak later on in 2023.

