"F*ck f*uck f*ck Leclerc; Lost the World Cup by himself and not because of Ferrari" - Fans react as Charles Leclerc suffers yet another crash at 2022 F1 French GP

Charles Leclerc might just have had his 2018 F1 German GP moment. The Ferrari driver was leading comfortably, only to drop it in the barriers. To the dismay of both Leclerc and Ferrari fans, this further deters his championship claim. Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans to Charles Leclerc's crash:

“Leclerc very animated on radio after that crash, saying he couldn't get off throttle. Then screaming: "NOOOOOOO!"’’

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #FrenchGP Leclerc very animated on radio after that crash, saying he couldn't get off throttle. Then screaming: "NOOOOOOO!" #F1

“i want to see everyone talking about leclerc’s downfall after the french gp the same way everyone talks about germany 2018 despite this one being even more egregious’’

Pancake | attended 🇭🇺GP @F1_Pancake i want to see everyone talking about leclerc's downfall after the french gp the same way everyone talks about germany 2018 despite this one being even more egregious

“That scream from Charles! Ffs Ferrari….Btw fair play to Verstappen for asking if he is ok!’’

Chris @chris_0644

Btw fair play to Verstappen for asking if he is ok!

#FrenchGP That scream from Charles!

“The same throttle pedal…the same throttle pedal from Austria Lmaoooo I’m dead’’

J0nathanF1🏎 (Holiday SZN)🫡 @J0nathanF1



J0nathanF1🏎 (Holiday SZN)🫡 @J0nathanF1

Lmaoooo I'm dead The same throttle pedal…the same throttle pedal from Austria

“They’re blaming the throttle but there’s no confirmation of that, we’ve seen people spin there, could’ve just been a mistake. If it’s a mistake then it’s cost him the Championship’’

parker 🟧 @DParkerF1 They’re blaming the throttle but there’s no confirmation of that, we’ve seen people spin there, could’ve just been a mistake



parker 🟧 @DParkerF1 They're blaming the throttle but there's no confirmation of that, we've seen people spin there, could've just been a mistake

If it's a mistake then it's cost him the Championship

“Ferrari are so unserious icl Throttle issues even after they had 2 F**KING WEEKS to repair it!! How do you lot still support them?’’

Spandana @sIicktyres



Throttle issues even after they had 2 FUCKING WEEKS to repair it!!



Spandana @sIicktyres

Throttle issues even after they had 2 FUCKING WEEKS to repair it!!

How do you lot still support them? Ferrari are so unserious icl

“Apparently the same throttle issue as in Austria. 2 weeks were not enough time to fix a throttle it seems. Embarrassing as always.’’

Rolf @rolfhwd @FanaticsFerrari Apparently the same throttle issue as in Austria. 2 weeks were not enough time to fix a throttle it seems. Embarrassing as always.

“my guy tried to calm himself down but this is what ferrari does to a person’’

begüm @zbegum_ @FanaticsFerrari my guy tried to calm himself down but this is what ferrari does to a person

“Trust me forget this season. We have no luck and need to stop pressurizing for championship this year’’

Rohit Andley Mathur @rohitandley @FanaticsFerrari Trust me forget this season. We have no luck and need to stop pressurizing for championship this year

“At this point I won’t be surprised if Charles leaves Ferrari after his contract expires’’

🇩🇪 mico 🦖 @1McChillin @FanaticsFerrari At this point I won't be surprised if Charles leaves Ferrari after his contract expires 🥲🥲🥲

“Ferrari are not winning the championship anytime soon, Vettel and Alonso fans can confirm’’

paul @ptank40 @pedrohe140303 @1McChillin @FanaticsFerrari Ferrari are not winning the championship anytime soon, Vettel and Alonso fans can confirm

“Max is running away with the championship this year . Next year is Charles year . This year is just the buildup’’

Tony Kleib @TonyKleib @FanaticsFerrari Max is running away with the championship this year . Next year is Charles year . This year is just the buildup

“Looks like a similar issue that he had the last time in Austria, the throttle being stuck. Never seen Charles so upset on the radio…My heart breaks for him’’

tami. @Vetteleclerc



Never seen Charles so upset on the radio…My heart breaks for him



tami. @Vetteleclerc

Never seen Charles so upset on the radio…My heart breaks for him

#FrenchGP Looks like a similar issue that he had the last time in Austria, the throttle being stuck.

Charles Leclerc will fall further behind Max Verstappen after the F1 French GP

The DNF means that Charles Leclerc will fall further behind Max Verstappen in the Driver Standings. This season was supposed to be when Charles Leclerc was going to challenge for the title. As it turns out, it's hard to see the Ferrari driver getting back into contention. Leclerc was 38 points behind Verstappen before the start of the weekend. This would push the Ferrari driver further down the order.

