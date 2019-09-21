Leclerc tops final practise - FP3 Report

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Final Practice

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the final free practise session of the Singapore Grand Prix.

1:38.192 was the fastest lap done by the young Monegasque as it could be seen as a glimmer of hope for the Italian team to achieve pole position.

The 21-year-old beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (1:38.399) and teammate Sebastian Vettel (1:38.811) to the top of the tree.

Mercedes and Red Bull have been tipped to be in better contention than the Ferraris going into the weekend. But Leclerc's fastest out lap in FP3 might just give their contenders something to think about come qualifying.

Valtteri Bottas finished outside of the top 3 to complete a dominant front two rows of the silver arrows and the Ferraris. The Red Bulls of Alexander Albon and Max Verstappen trailed the Mercedes and the Ferraris as Albon jumped ahead of his teammate. The McLarens and the Renaults completed the top 10 field as Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat finished rock bottom but only recorded three laps on the track in FP3.

So all three practise sessions have been mixed at the top of the leaderboard which creates uncertain predictions going into qualifying.

Verstappen was fastest in the opening session before Hamilton equalised in FP2 on Friday night.

Session summary

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Final Practice

There was a red flag in FP3 when Racing Point's Sergio Perez made contact with the wall which resulted in the Mexican having to head back to the pits.

Perez's car received damage to the right rear tyre. Once the session resumed after Perez's incident, Hamilton had a moment when he spun his car just after exiting the pits. Not like the reigning world champion.

Near the end of the session, Toro Rosso confirmed that Kvyat's car was being investigated for an oil leak.

The team made a penalty-free change before qualifying.

Who will achieve pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix? Comment below...

