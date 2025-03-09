F1 veteran Martin Brundle does not think Lewis Hamilton would be too bothered by the pressure the Italian media could put on him as his journey as a Ferrari driver begins. Being part of the Italian marque has a lot of perks, as the Tifosi come out in huge numbers to support the driver.

Every win by a Ferrari driver is received with adulation from fans and media. At the same time, though, if the driver doesn't perform, the criticism can be brutal. This has often been the case when even some of the biggest stars have joined the team.

F1 veteran Martin Brundle, however, doesn't think that this could pose an issue for Lewis Hamilton. Talking to Sky Sports, Brundle said that the 7x F1 world champion has already overcome different levels of scrutiny in his career.

“I don’t think Lewis will feel any pressure," Brundle said (as quoted by RacingNews365). "He’s been there, seen it, done it and won it. He’s won seven championships, he will not succumb to that.”

While positive results prompt widespread support from the fans, it doesn't take long for the Italian media to turn against the drivers amid difficult periods, as has been witnessed by the likes of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel in the past. The media criticism arguably adds to an already pressured environment these drivers perform in.

"Lewis Hamilton has got to find his way": F1 Pundit on Brit's dynamic with Charles LeClerc at Ferrari

As Lewis Hamilton prepares for life at Ferrari, the seven-time world champion has brought some of his former personnel to the team, including physio Angella Cullen and Mark Hines. Discussing the same, Martin Brundle felt that while Charles Leclerc knows how every wheel turns at Ferrari, Hamilton has been trying his best to get his people in place and make himself more familiar.

Giving his take on how the dynamic between the two drivers could shape up, Brundle said (via the aforementioned source):

“Leclerc has been there six or seven years, he knows where all the green buttons are. He knows how to make things happen at Ferrari, Lewis is new in. He’s taken along with him Angela [Cullen] again now, his physio. Mark Hines is back with him."

Mentioning how Hamilton would need to use every resource possible to acclimatize to the team quickly, Brundle added:

“Lewis has put as much around him as he can, knowing he’s going into a completely different culture of team. He’s got to find his way. He has a new engineer as well, and that’s a lot to take on board, especially when your team-mate in Charles Leclerc is so fast and so well-embedded in the team.”

Lewis Hamilton will look to succeed at Ferrari and win his eighth title with the team. This would further set him apart from the likes of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, who failed to win the big prize during their stint with the squad.

