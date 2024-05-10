Lewis Hamilton car collection: A closer look at his £13m collection of supercars

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful driver in F1 history with seven world championships, 103 race wins and 104 pole positions in his time in the sport. The Mercedes driver is currently one of the most popular drivers on the grid and has plenty of fanfare around him.

Hamilton boasts an impressive net worth of $300 million that he has amassed through contracts and endorsements since entering the sport in 2007. Interestingly, he has an amazing car collection reportedly worth $13 million.

Let's take a closer look at Lewis Hamilton's drool-worthy car collection:

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes AMG Project One

Mercedes AMG Project One is the brand's most ambitious project and saw the seven-time world champion being heavily involved in testing the prototypes during its production stage.

The British driver was quick to splurge $2 million when it was launched in the market with only 275 units being available.

Mercedes-AMG SLS Black

Mercedes AMG SLS, better known as the safety car in F1, is one of the most famous products of the German manufacturer with Hamilton getting a black one for himself.

It is powered by a 6.2 liter V8 with 620bhp and can hit 100km/h in just three seconds, a feature that surely would have caught the eye of the 39-year-old as he paid a handsome $500k for the beauty.

Mercedes-AMG EQC

Lewis Hamilton has made significant efforts to cut down on his carbon footprint and in line with this, he bought an electric EQC SUV which cost him around $81,000.

He has often been spotted arriving in the paddock before each race in his EQC, which is driven by his physio.

La Ferrari

Arguably the most captivating car in his collection is the exclusive LaFerrari Aperta, for which it is rumored that he spent a whopping $2.7 million to get the red beast for himself. The LaFerrari uses a hybrid 6.3-litre engine while producing over 900bhp.

McLaren P1

Touted as one of the best supercars ever produced alongside LaFerrari and Porsche Spyder 918, the former McLaren driver is a proud owner of the P1 that he bought in 2015 after leaving the Woking-based team in 2012.

The purchase set him back by a further $1.5 million but he helped him acquire two of the three best supercars in the world.

Shelby Cobra

Lewis Hamilton owns a classic 1966 Shelby Cobra, which is estimated to have cost him around $5 million, making it one of the most expensive cars in his collections.

The Mercedes driver keeps his Shelby Cobra in LA and was spotted frequently in the car with his ex-girlfriend and singer Nicole Scherzinger during their time together.

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Another classic in his collection is the 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, popularly known as 'Eleanor' from the Hollywood movie 'Gone in 60 Seconds' and is one of the most popular 'American Muscle' cars alongside the Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette. The GT500 cost Lewis Hamilton around $1.3 million from his purse.