Lewis Hamilton Cars: A dream personal Car Collection indeed

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 29 // 19 May 2019, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Get in there, Lewis!!

Consider the following for a second. You wake up early morning and the first thing you see on the television is the picture of the 2018 world champion with a rather familiar sounding punchline- "It's Hammertime, baby!"

But, Lewis Hamilton (whose) net-worth is a whopping $285 million, is seen all relaxed; shoulders stretched, head down, as if kneeling below to the ground.

The following thought comes to your mind, a bit like Nico Rosberg in the aftermath of the Spanish Grand Prix of 2016.

Why is Lewis, posing next to the 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (as seen above), looking sad?

And right then, when you think there's nothing more to it, you remember the sight of Sebastian Vettel, who says, "Get in there Lewis....", only for a Ferrari to come out of the commentary box to say, try me sometime!

With this figment of the imagination, let us delve deep into the world of Lewis Hamilton, who is, well, one of the richest drivers in F1 currently.

So what excites the guy responsible for bagging not one but five world titles? Let's find out then.

Ferrari F99 GTO

El Champion in the red?

A world-champion on the track and a role-model figure off it,

Advertisement

Here's a big shout out to the world of the Scuderia, for the very simple reason that Lewis drives a machine to which Michael Schumacher's legacy belongs. Who wouldn't like such a fantastic pairing, after all?

But while nothing could be more fascinating than seeing Lewis Hamilton race others in all-red, perhaps what's more interesting is that the Mercedes driver zips in a rival brand off the grid.

In this interesting alliance that may surely be fun, the choice of colour - not the bloodshot red- may certainly fire Lewis to throw in some punches. Is that right, Mr Mayweather? You guessed that right. Floyd Mayweather and Lewis have a passion for the same car.

1 / 4 NEXT