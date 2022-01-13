Lewis Hamilton vs FIA: New rumors amid controversy and confusion

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. In terms of numbers and records, he surpasses other drivers in almost every category, except for World Championship titles, where he is currently tied with Michael Schumacher.

His bid for his record-breaking eighth world championship in 2021 was a closely-fought title battle with Max Verstappen. Even though the Dutchman had won more races and led more laps than Hamilton, it was often a close battle between Verstappen's authority and Hamilton's composure.

Going into the title decider race in Abu Dhabi level on points and leading almost the entirety of the race, it was certainly heartbreaking for Hamilton to lose the championship because of "ad-hoc" decisions in the closing stages of the final race.

Lewis Hamilton's silence: A source for rumors

Many F1 experts, senior members of the sport and fans believe that Mercedes have dropped their intention to appeal in an FIA court based on a deal struck between themselves and the FIA.

As per multiple reports, "disillusioned" Hamilton is having difficulty finding motivation and trust in the sport's governing body. In fact, he may even walk away from the sport if the FIA inquiry regarding the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is not conducted correctly. There is no definitive information as Hamilton has distanced himself from social media and the press since his podium appearance in Abu Dhabi.

Why FIA should resolve Lewis Hamilton's concerns

Newly appointed FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem has reportedly tried to contact Hamilton to resolve his concerns but is yet to hear from him. This information has only added to the rumors of the Briton quitting the sport. So, the question arises: why should the FIA resolve Hamilton's concerns?

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the biggest star in the sport. He has a massive fan following, and his humble nature has attracted many into cherishing this sport. The issue right now is not whether Hamilton should be champion or not - that discussion was resolved when Mercedes withdrew their intention to appeal.

The issue right now is how, going forward, F1 will be governed in the critical stages of the sport. This goes above and beyond for all teams and drivers, and the FIA will need everyone's input and contributions. This time Hamilton lost out, but it could happen to anyone else in the future.

FIA's silence is more deafening than Hamilton's

Fans and supporters of Max Verstappen are blaming Hamilton for being a spoil-sport and are advising him to get over this loss and come back for the next challenge in 2022. However, it is not as simple as it sounds. Someone who has lost faith in the sport he loves will need closure before being able to come back next year.

Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates @SirLewisUpdates



Also are there updates on the investigation that is taking place? You promised the fans clarity and we still have none.



#WeStandWithLewis RT if you think it's past time the @fia & @f1 admit the sports regulations were not applied correctly on the final lap of the #AbuDhabiGP Also are there updates on the investigation that is taking place? You promised the fans clarity and we still have none. RT if you think it's past time the @fia & @f1 admit the sports regulations were not applied correctly on the final lap of the #AbuDhabiGP Also are there updates on the investigation that is taking place? You promised the fans clarity and we still have none.#WeStandWithLewis https://t.co/QUaKs2MzMf

Although Mercedes, Red Bull, and the FIA have agreed to work on this issue before the beginning of the 2022 season, the FIA has made no further communication.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the biggest stars in the sport, and F1 is the pinnacle of motor racing. The FIA needs to consider both these things and put a plan in motion before the start of the 2022 season. With all the technical regulations coming in next year and a new era of motor racing awaiting, the sport cannot afford to lose Lewis Hamilton simply because of a lack of action or communication from all the parties involved.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia