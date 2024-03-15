Lewis Hamilton 'is a bit dejected already with the state of Mercedes' opines former F1 team boss

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan thinks Lewis Hamilton is already a bit dejected as Mercedes has not started the season on a positive note. The start of the season has not been the best for Lewis, because compared to teammate George Russell, Hamilton has appeared to struggle a lot more with the car.

This was evident in the first two races where Lewis Hamilton was out-qualified by his teammate George Russell in both of them and finished behind him as well. After the race in Jeddah, even David Coulthard had questioned if Lewis was already mentally in Ferrari.

Talking about the situation that Lewis Hamilton finds himself in at this stage where the driver leaves Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season, Eddie Jordan opined that the driver already looks dejected. On the Formula for Success podcast, the Irishman said,

“Lewis, I think, is a bit dejected already with the state of Mercedes. Mercedes and Toto [Wolff], it’s the same as last year, isn’t it? It’s started poorly. It’s very hard to catch up. When you’ve got somebody like Max [Verstappen] who has 51 points on the board, or something like that, already… I mean, it’s just ridiculous."

He added,

"How is Mercedes going to compete? The problem for all the other competitors is that other than Ferrari, I cannot see anyone making a serious challenge to this Red Bull team.”

Lewis Hamilton needs a result badly

Pointing to the kind of start that Lewis Hamilton has had to the season, Jordan felt that the Mercedes driver needed to pick up his game and would be desperate for a good result in the coming races. In the points standings, while Russell is in P4 after two races, Lewis is in P9, and that is a drastic gap between the two drivers.

Stressing the fact that Lewis needs a strong result badly, Jordan said,

"Lewis… God, he needs a result really badly. The reason why is because George is outshining him, just like what happened this time last year. Sure, Lewis got himself together halfway through and then went on to have a very strong second half of the season."

He added,

“But the championship is not two halves. It’s a continuous race, there’s 24 races and, in the races, ninth at the weekend. It’s not good enough, he needs a big result. That’s what I think.”

Not only Lewis but Mercedes would also be hoping to put together a better showing. The race in Jeddah was a bit underwhelming for the team, and the aim would be to get a better grip on the car.