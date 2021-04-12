Did James Vowles call Lewis Hamilton a "mercenary"? 

According to James Vowles, Lewis Hamilton was not a team player when he joined Mercedes in 2013. The Mercedes Chief Strategist called the Briton a "mercenary." He claimed that Hamilton had a desire to win, but it was focused on individual performance, rather than the team's goals.

Vowles further added that the seven-time world champion's attitude has seen a significant change during his time with the Silver Arrows.

Speaking on the Formula 1 podcast, Beyond the Grid, Vowles said:

“When he joined us, he was a mercenary. He was here for himself to win races. That desire to win hasn’t disappeared, but what he’s realized is you do it with a team, and as a part of a team, and you become the greatest sportsman that exists as a result of it. One individual can’t do it by himself. He’s a very different character to the character that joined us.”

Lewis Hamilton is a more calculating driver now

Mercedes Sporting Director Ron Meadows spoke about the changes he has seen in Lewis Hamilton during his time with the team.

Meadows mentioned that Lewis Hamilton was in a relentless pursuit of race victories in his initial days with Mercedes. According to the 57-year-old, the Briton is now a more calculating driver, who thinks about the bigger picture:

“I think early on, this relentless desire to win every race would manifest itself in his driving. I think now he’s just becoming a much more calculating driver. From the first lap of the first race, he’s thinking about championships, he’s thinking about looking after the car and the tires a lot more. Certainly, his approach to the weekend, his thinking in the car, and everything are just becoming really calculated and clean and clinical.”

Lewis Hamilton's ability to focus on the bigger picture has helped him win seven world championships thus far. The Briton has learned not to take each race at face value; instead, he now looks at the championship as a whole. Superstar young drivers such as Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc still need to learn this trait. Until then, Lewis Hamilton remains the best driver on the Formula 1 grid.

