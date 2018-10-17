Lewis Hamilton: Only one man can beat him

Alonso and Hamilton facing questions at an F1 press conference

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes dominance can only be stopped by one current driver on the grid. That is according to Sky Sports Italia's pundit Davide Valsecchi.

Valsecchi believes that there is someone that can beat Hamilton to future world championships and that is Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The 2018 Formula 1 Driver's Championship could be well and truly overcome Sunday at the US Grand Prix as Hamilton hopes to seal a fifth world championship.

Hamilton's rival Sebastian Vettel has failed for the second year in a row in denying the Briton another glorified step in his glittering F1 career.

Scuderia Ferrari's SF70H car has proven to be more powerful than Mercedes' 2018 model, the W09, but Hamilton has proved to us why he is one of the greatest drivers to race in F1.

Vettel has not won a driver's title since 2013

Hamilton also beat Vettel to the driver's title last year at the Mexican Grand Prix in a bid to forget losing the championship to his ex-teammate Nico Rosberg the year before.

It has left many fans of the Italian team unsure that Vettel will ever win a driver's championship at Ferrari.

But as Valsecchi said ahead of this weekend's race in Austin, Verstappen is the man to beat Hamilton.

"[Verstappen] is extremely young, extremely good and extremely arrogant," Valsecchi told Dutch magazine Formule 1.

"Although, arrogant may not be the right word. He has a lot of self-confidence: 'I am the best, f**k you'.

"I love that. Max is a killer, always aggressive and blood-fast. You need that to become champion.

"In my view, Verstappen is the only one who can beat Hamilton. He can cause panic in Lewis' head."

Verstappen is expected to be Red Bull's number one priority next season when Pierre Gasly leaves Toro Rosso and teams up with the Dutchman.

Daniel Ricciardo shockingly announced that he would join Renault at the end of the season.

Verstappen and Ricciardo will be competing in different cars next year

But one concern the former GP2 champion has for Verstappen is not having a car that can provide championship victories.

Valesecchi added: "It is a deadly sin that Max does not have a champion car.

"Now Hamilton is unbeatable because he has no competition. Max is much better than Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas."

Verstappen is currently fifth in the driver's championship but can still finish the season in third place if points go his way.

There are just four races remaining on the 2018 calendar but the 21-year-old is on fine form with his recent consistency of finishing on the podium.

Is Verstappen the only man that can stop Hamilton? Comment your thoughts below...

