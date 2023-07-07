Lewis Hamilton remains tight-lipped on his involvement with the Brad Pitt starrer movie

Lewis Hamilton did not spill a lot of beans when it came to the upcoming F1 films starring Brad Pitt. At the 2023 F1 British GP, Brad Pitt will be driving during some F1 sessions to film his new film about the sport. Hamilton is one of the producers of the film and has been involved in the project.

Speaking at the drivers' press conference before the British GP, Lewis Hamilton simply stated that he cannot say a lot apart from how excited he is to see the film crew and stars come into the Silverstone paddock to prepare for the film shooting. He said:

"There's not much more I can say apart from what I've already told before. It was really exciting to see… I just saw Jerry walking in. I haven't been to see the garage yet. But I know, on the other side, I was here a week or two before Austria, watching Brad practice. And it's massively exciting to see it all coming together."

Lewis Hamilton was eager for the shooting to start and explained how he wanted the film to perfectly depict the thrill and the overall essence of the sport. He concluded:

"And to know that we're finally starting to film this weekend, it's like there's nerves naturally, because it's something we've been working on for so long. And we want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about. So that's our goal. I hope we can do you proud."

Brad Pitt will be playing a veteran driver named 'Sonny Hayes', along with a younger talent named 'Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. The story is about how Sonny Hayes comes out of retirement and drives in F1 once again to support and mentor a younger driver named Joshua Pearce.

Lewis Hamilton puts more effort in F1 than he used to in his 20s

When Lewis Hamilton was asked how he continued to be dedicated throughout his long career, he explained that it was the other way around. Speaking on The F1 Show with Sky Sports before the British GP, he stated how he trains harder, works more with his engineer, and is generally more dedicated to the sport compared to when he was young. The Mercedes driver said:

“No, you’re wrong. I’ve got more dedication than I had back then. I think naturally when you’re young, when you’re in your early 20s, it comes a lot easier as you can rely more on your natural ability and it’s easier to be fit. I have to train harder now, I work harder with my engineers. I’m more dedicated than I’ve ever been, and I’m hungry. Yeah, I want to get back up there.”

Of course, Lewis Hamilton is still trying everything to operate at a higher level in Formula 1, despite being 38. He believes he still has many years to go before he hangs up his boots.

Poll : 0 votes