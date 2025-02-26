Lewis Hamilton’s first public Ferrari event outfit - $7,600 jewellery and more

After his big switch from Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton attended his first public Ferrari event at the F1 75 Live on February 18, 2025, wherein he unveiled the new SF-25 and made an appearance alongside teammate Charles Leclerc.

While the 40-year-old speedster already gave fans a glimpse of his red racing suit sporting the color of his new team via an Instagram post, he arrived at the F1 launch event in style. Lewis Hamilton wore Ferrari Style to the event, which is a fashion expansion of the F1 team with Rocco Iannone as its creative director.

The 7-time F1 world champion wore a custom-made black overshirt with matching oversized pants paired with a cocoon-shaped, cashmere blend coat with a hint of Ferrari's red by incorporating the tie. Instagram fashion guide @hamazinglew decoded Hamilton's look for the F1 launch event mentioning the racer was styled by Eric Mcneal.

Hamilton paired his look with Ferrari Style's oxford shoes worth $1300 and Rayban's Mega Wayfarer sunglasses priced $241. Additionally, the F1 ace also wore a $7,640 Marie Lichtenberg evil eye ring made with diamonds, yellow gold, and sapphires.

After 12 years of racing for Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton decided to make a switch to Ferarri, a decision which became one of the biggest moves for a driver in F1 history. Talking to LinkedIn about his move, Hamilton dubbed it a "leap of faith" and added:

"Call it instinct or a gut feeling, but I knew that signing with Ferrari was the right move for me and that it would give me the challenge I needed. There are so many incredible people on the team that I can't wait to work with, and I have total faith that we'll achieve great things together."

"I think it's the perfect combination": Ferrari's principal Fred Vasseur comments on Lewis Hamilton being an asset to the team

Ahead of his racing debut for his new team, Lewis Hamilton drove Ferrari's 2025 car, the SF-25 for the first time on February 19, 2025, at the team's Fiorano test track.

Team principal Fred Vasseur commented on Hamilton's addition to Ferrari ahead of the pre-season testing in Bahrain between February 26 and 28, 2025. Vasseur stated that the racer isn't the same referring to the time he was Hamilton's boss in 2006 in GP2.

Fred Vasseur mentioned:

"He's 20 years older than when we were together first and everybody is changing, improving, developing. For sure, he's much more mature, much more experienced and he's the perfect fit with the team today. That's exactly what I was looking for, for the team, for me, for Charles, I think it's the perfect combination." (as per Sky Sports)

Vasseur also talked about giving honest feedback to Hamilton on his performance, given he hasn't driven Ferrari's cars more than a couple of times during test days. Expressing his belief in Lewis Hamilton's abilities, the team principal mentioned:

"And Lewis is coming with his own experience, with his own background, and he will help the team to develop in every single area. For sure, he will do a quick comparison between the two engines, between the two chassis, between how we operate on track."

In other news, Lewis Hamilton recently became the brand ambassador for Lululemon, joining athletes like Leyah Fernandez, Min Woo Lee, Max Home, and Frances Tiafoe.

The racer's global foundation, Mission 44, has also partnered with Lululemon to incorporate mental health and movement-centric experiences and build a better future for the youth via means of education, empowerment, and employment.

