Lewis Hamilton's incredible car collection: What cars does the 7-time F1 world champion drive?

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful F1 drivers in the history of the sport. He has been in the sport for quite some time now and has won many world championships, seven in particular. Hence, it is not surprising to learn that the British racer has his own collection of four-wheelers.

Hamilton is one of those drivers who is a hobbyist in many fields, including road cars. From classic cars to technologically advanced hypercars, he has it all. Here is a list of cars he owns and enjoys whenever he is not driving the Mercedes F1 car on the track.

Lewis Hamilton's luxurious car collection

#1 Pagani Zonda 760 LH

Lewis Hamilton had a Pagani Zonda 760 LH a few years ago. This was one of the most iconic and recognizable Zondas since it was deep purple in color and has been occasionally seen on the streets of Monaco. Of course, Hamilton drove this beast himself. This car had been in Hamilton's possession for quite some time before it was auctioned and sold to a collector in 2021 for $1.5 million.

#2 Mercedes-AMG Project One

Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes-AMG Project One (Image via Twitter/@MercedesAMG)

Of course, being a long-time driver for Mercedes has some perks. Hamilton has been the most successful driver for the Silver Arrows and has a deep-rooted relationship with the automotive brand. Hence, he also owns a Mercedes-AMG Project One. This car can run on sustainable fuels and can reach a top speed of 220 mph, or 354 kmph. The seven-time world champion spent around £2 million to buy one for himself and also bought one for his father.

#3 Mercedes-Benz EQC

Hamilton with his new Mercedes-Benz EQC back in 2022 (Image via Twitter/@MercedesAMGF1)

Though Lewis Hamilton owns quite a lot of whips, back in 2022 he stated that he mainly drives his Mercedes EQC, while all his other supercars are simply collecting dust. He gave the reasoning for it: to save the environment and not prefer driving anything other than an F1 car.

#4 LaFerrari Aperta

Even though an F1 driver does not have a direct connection to Ferrari, it is safe to say that almost every successful and financially capable driver has one. Hamilton also owns a LaFerrari Aperta, which is a convertible version of the original LaFerrari and uses a hybrid system.

#5 LaFerrari

Hamilton walking past his LaFerrari (Image via Twitter/@MarabelliGp)

As mentioned above, the Mercedes driver also owns the legendary LaFerrari, along with it's Aperta version.

#6 McLaren P1

Lewis Hamilton standing on his blue McLaren P1 (Image via Twitter/@theJudge13Twts)

The McLaren P1 is another iconic hypercar that many racing drivers would crave to have. Former McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton also owns this beast in blue and has been seen driving it for several years in the past.

#7 1966 427 Shelby Cobra

Hamilton with his 1966 427 Shelby Cobra (Image via Twitter/@LH44NEWS)

The seven-time world champion also owns some iconic cars. He has a 1966 Shelby Cobra 427. He was recently seen driving it with his pet dog, Roscoe, in June 2022. This shows that Lewis Hamilton still enjoys casual drives in some of his cars.