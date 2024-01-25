Lewis Hamilton shares one thing that's common between him, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton feels that the one thing that's common between him, Fernando Alonso, and Max Verstappen is that they are all competitive. The driver has competed with the Spaniard throughout his career. They were teammates in Hamilton's rookie season at McLaren in 2007.

The rivalry did not start at the best of notes as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso had a fallout in 2007, which led to the Spaniard leaving the team. It also led to both drivers losing the title to Kimi Raikkonen by one point. The two drivers have since battled it out on the track for multiple seasons. The battle with Max Verstappen with the championship on the line happened in 2021.

While Lewis Hamilton lost to Max Verstappen in the 2021 championship, the season-long battle is still considered one of the best in F1 history. In conversation with Dutch publication Formule 1, Hamilton was questioned about his views on what was the one thing that was common between him, Max, and Fernando Alonso.

In reply, the Mercedes driver pointed to all three of them being extremely competitive. He said:

“I think that not only we, but all drivers in Formula 1 are extremely driven. Just for different reasons. Different upbringings, different opportunities, different challenges. But I see many similarities with all these drivers and also with younger drivers from Formula 2 and Formula 3, for example."

He added:

"I think Max and Fernando have one thing in common with me: we are all extremely competitive. We go to great lengths to achieve what we want. I can't say much about what they are like as a person. I only know them from the Formula 1 world, it is not the case that I visit them, for example.”

Lewis Hamilton's advice to Max Verstappen after a hattrick of titles

Lewis Hamilton was questioned about what advice he would give Max Verstappen after winning three titles in a row. The Mercedes driver was quite complimentary of Verstappen as he said that the Dutchman should continue to do what he's doing.

He said:

“I would say, keep doing what you're doing. He's doing great.”

For the 2024 F1 season, Hamilton will be hoping to have a car with which he could challenge for a few wins if not for the title. The last two years have been the biggest lean patch of Hamilton's career as it is the first time he's gone winless over a season for the last two years.