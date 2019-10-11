F1 Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton suggests the revised schedule is better than the original one

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 6 // 11 Oct 2019, 19:39 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Previews

Ever since the F1 circus descended at Suzuka, the venue for Round 17 of the ongoing season, there's hardly been any dearth of drama surrounding the Japanese Grand Prix, in lines with the increasing threat of the typhoon Hagibis.

To a country no stranger to natural calamity, having faced the fury of nature in the recent past, the last thing that anyone in Japan deserves, let alone the Formula 1 race organizers, is for the typhoon to cause any form of wreckage.

In fact, so serious have been the burgeoning threats concerning the approaching typhoon Hagibis that the qualifying battle that takes place a day prior to the main Grand Prix event, has been pushed down to Sunday.

It is now confirmed that the battle for pole position will be held only a few hours earlier to the start of the main contest. This comes at a time where it is not even certain whether a full-fledged battle for 53-laps will be held on Sunday or not, in lines with the calamitous weather.

But that said, Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton has given his nod of approval to the revised calendar pertaining to the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix. The Briton, a five-time world champion, suggested that the revised schedule for the Japanese Grand Prix is much better than the 'original one.'

He was of the opinion, "It’s actually been a much better Friday because normally we only have two tyres per session,” Hamilton explained to reporters at Suzuka.

“But because we are obviously missing tomorrow we’ve brought all the tyres that we would have had for tomorrow, the two sets that we would have had for the session [FP3] into today, so that’s an interesting learning experience."

He would further add, "maybe they need to bring us more tyres in the race weekend so we can do three runs."

Mercedes led the early pace on Friday's free practise with Hamilton's teammate going faster in the first run as the Ferrari's seemed to struggle on the softer compounds.

But for now, everything is down to how the weather pans out and who emerges on top in what seems an exciting qualifying battle all set for Sunday.