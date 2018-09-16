Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Singapore GP: Hamilton takes a dig at Ferrari pace after convincing win

Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
News
57   //    16 Sep 2018, 21:49 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

Lewis Hamilton romped to victory at the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this evening after a commanding performance at the top of the grid. He was certainly delighted with the result and appeared to take a dig at the Ferrari team.

"The Ferraris put a good fight this weekend but I'm not sure where their pace disappeared to in the race," said Hamilton. "It's just special."

Ferrari endured a major embarrassment as they misheard a radio message from Hamilton and decided to bring in Vettel very early on, which backfired for them. The German was forced to limp home in third place after wearing out his ultrasofts.

The Briton did not exactly have a smooth ride all the way home as he encountered in-fighting within backmarkers which allowed Verstappen to close up on him.

"I was a little but unlucky with the traffic, these guys [Romain Grosjean and Sergey Sirotkin] were moving and it was difficult to follow," said Hamilton.

"Max was lucky I think, and the guys wouldn't let me by, my heart was in my mouth but once I got past I could put the pedal down and just had to go."

If he was ecstatic after a terrific qualifying performance yesterday, he surely seemed a bit more relieved today to end up as he did. "It felt like the longest race of my life, I'm glad it's over," he said.

"Max put up a good fight too, what a weekend. It's a blessing. I'm just blessed."

This has helped Hamilton open up a 40-point lead over Vettel with six races left in the season. It has also helped Mercedes increase their constructors' points over Ferrari, as Bottas also survived a late onslaught from Kimi Raikkonen in the other Ferrari.

The fifth championship looks closer than ever now, unless Ferrari come up with the heist of their lives to grab it away from him. Vettel, in all probability, will have to win the remaining six races to even have a chance of taking the title.

Ferrari have endured the same syndrome as last season when they imploded after a strong first-half. They'll look to regroup and hope their lead driver keeps his head calm enough to achieve the dream.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Singapore GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
Hamilton zooms to fourth victory in Singapore, extends...
RELATED STORY
F1: Ten Glorious Years of Singapore Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1: Ferrari goes aggressive on tyre choice compared to...
RELATED STORY
Ferrari's Tyre Strategy Gamble For Singapore
RELATED STORY
Formula 1 : Singapore Grand Prix Trivia
RELATED STORY
Kimi Raikkonen in 2018: Occasions where the Finn was...
RELATED STORY
F1: Lauda to not return to Mercedes garage for rest of...
RELATED STORY
First look at the future of Formula 1
RELATED STORY
Lewis Hamilton is in love with the F1 2021 concept car
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Singapore GP
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us