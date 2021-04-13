Lewis Hamilton talks about future after Formula 1

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's retirement has been a major talking point in 2021. The Briton recently signed a one-year deal with Mercedes, which ends after the current season. Many have speculated that Hamilton will retire from Formula 1 while he is still at the top. Before the season-opener in Bahrain, Hamilton said:

"In the next eight months or so I’ll find out whether I’m ready to stop or not”.

However, in a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Briton revealed he might not leave Formula 1 even after his retirement:

“I could stay involved in F1 after retirement and I think I want to. But it’s hard for me to think about when I won’t be racing."

Let’s root for each other 💛 pic.twitter.com/kQ3DkxrE7c — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 12, 2021

Hamilton remains focused on the 2021 season

Lewis Hamilton has a lot of hobbies outside Formula 1. The Briton has been involved in social issues around the world. He also has a music career and a fashion line. Considering his varied interests apart from racing, it will not come as a shock if Hamilton retires from the sport at the end of the current season.

In recent seasons, Hamilton has been vocal about certain social issues. The Briton has used his influence to generate traction and support causes such as Black Lives Matter. The seven-time world champion has also called for diversity and inclusion in Formula 1. Speaking about the platform that Formula 1 has provided him, Hamilton said:

“Growing up, I’ve learned that changing things when you’re in them is easier and succeeds better. F1 gave me a platform to reach a lot of people, to inform, to send positive messages, to encourage people, to push."

Advertisement

The seven-time world champion's stock was at an all-time high at the end of the 2020 season. Many expected Hamilton to commit to Mercedes beyond the new regulations in 2022. Therefore, the news of his one-year contract extension came as a shock to the paddock and Formula 1 fans alike.

Despite signing a one-year deal, Hamilton maintains he is completely focused on the sport and not thinking about retirement:

“I’m fully committed to this sport. I love what I’m doing. We’re going to have a great battle one way or another and that’s what I’ve always loved. In the current position I’m in, I don’t feel like this is the end. Of course we’ve got these regulation changes that are happening next year which are exciting."

We're on a journey to make our sport more diverse. But there's still work to do! 👊



Paul, Rosie and James all feature in this month's @FIA AUTO magazine!



Flip to page 56 for the full feature to see how the FIA are trying to make a change 👇 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2021

The 2021 season will almost certainly see Lewis Hamilton battle it out against Max Verstappen for the championship. The Briton won the first race in Bahrain, despite having a slower car than Red Bull. Hamilton still looks to be at the top of his powers.

Advertisement

However, the seven-time world champion's motivations have been questioned. Is Hamilton still hungry for race wins? Does he have the desire to push himself throughout the grueling season? These questions will be answered as the Formula 1 circus carries on.

For now, Hamilton remains in the sport, and fans should gear up for an explosive 22 races.