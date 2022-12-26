Lewis Hamilton turns Eddie Murphy with latest social media post; fans quick to share funny reactions

Lewis Hamilton recently posted a funny Instagram story of him shouting a famous dialogue from an old 1988 film called 'Coming to America'. The seven-time world champion has recently been seen enjoying the holiday season with his family and friends.

He has posted several pictures and videos of him spending time with his loved ones. However, this picture caught a lot of attention because of its humorous nature. In the video, Lewis Hamilton is seen on a balcony where he shouts Eddie Murphy's famous dialogue. He said:

"Good morning my neighbours!"

Since the actor in the film said the exact same line from a balcony of a building, many fans immediately understood the reference when the Mercedes driver uploaded his video. Though there was a funny and rather offensive reply to Eddie Murphy's dialogue by someone walking on the streets, Lewis Hamilton didn't get any reply to his version of the dialogue.

Fans love these kinds of light-hearted videos from their favorite drivers as they enjoy the holidays. Even though the seven-time world champion had one of the worst years in his entire career in 2022, it was brilliant to see him positive.

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's funny post

Since Lewis Hamilton is the most famous F1 driver with millions of fans following him on all social media platforms, they were quick to react to the funny post. Though some didn't get the dialogue reference due to how old the film was, many understood and posted video clips or GIFs of the film scene.

The Briton was recently knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth; hence, he is called Sir Lewis Hamilton. However, several people also joked about how the Mercedes driver thinks he is now a prince since Eddie Murphy acted as an African prince in the film.

Since this post went live around the holiday season, several people also wished the seven-time world champion a merry Christmas. They wholeheartedly showered blessings on their favorite driver and his family. They also hope that Hamilton will improve in the 2023 F1 season and even win a world title once again.

Apart from being one of the greatest F1 drivers, Hamilton is one of the most loved personalities as well.

Lewis Hamilton will be looking forward to yet another year in F1. In the 2022 F1 season, his streak of winning at least one race each season broke as George Russell was the only Mercedes driver to bag a race victory in Brazil. The team struggled quite a lot with the porpoising issues which affected their pace.

Although Hamilton hasn't renewed his contract with the Silver Arrows, Toto Wolff, the team principal, is confident that the 37-year-old still has the strength and passion to continue his glorious career.

