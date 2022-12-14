Analyzing Lewis Hamilton's work with Mercedes over the past few years, Toto Wolff sees similarities between him and Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Since Hamilton has been a part of the team for the past 10 years, Wolff feels that he is a proper "team member" now, rather than a temporary driver, and has become a part of the family.

Hamilton's involvement with the team in the development of the car and his presence in the factory have led Wolff to make the comparison with Michael Schumacher.

Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, he said:

"Obviously, there is his involvement in developing the car, and his presence in the factory. But I think on the race weekends, he has become such a senior figure, maybe a little bit like Michael (Schumacher) was back in the day."

Michael Schumacher was an integral part of Mercedes when he returned to the sport in 2010 after having an astonishing career with Ferrari until 2006. That year also marked Mercedes' first year in Formula 1 since 1955.

The team wasn't very competitive in the first few years after its return. They were dependent on Schumacher's experience and knowledge and, hence; he had major involvement in the development of their cars back in the day. Wolff now sees Lewis Hamilton in a similar light.

formula archive @FormulaArchive Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

Michael Schumacher, Mercedes

Timo Glock, Marussia Sebastian Vettel, Red BullMichael Schumacher, MercedesTimo Glock, Marussia https://t.co/epye6aJe81

After Schumacher retired, he was replaced by Hamilton in 2013. With Hamilton in the driver's seat and assistance from Niki Lauda, a former F1 driver and 3-time World Champion, the team developed enough to assert dominance in the turbo-hybrid era.

They secured a total of 7 Drivers' World Championships and 8 Constructors' Championships.

Toto Wolff commends Lewis Hamilton for his approach during the 2022 season

Mercedes' dominant era ended in the 2022 season, with new regulations for the cars. The team wasn't able to adapt to the changes very well and lost their pace during most race weekends.

This season also turned out to be Lewis Hamilton's first-ever F1 season without a pole position or a victory, making it his lowest-rated season. However, Wolff was still impressed by Lewis Hamilton's "admirable" approach. He said:

"[It has been] extremely tough [for him], because we have given him a tool that wasn't capable of winning."

"But as a personality, how he has gone through the season is really admirable. There were times when the team fell down, because of the nonperformance, in this way."

As Mercedes will have more wind tunnel time in the upcoming season, they are expected to make a comeback in 2023 and start competing for titles again.

Poll : 0 votes