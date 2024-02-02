Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Who wins the battle of Ferrari teammates?

As the dust settles from the bombshell announcement of Mercedes legend Lewis Hamilton joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, an intriguing dynamic now builds up inside the Maranello-based camp.

As seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton replaces Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, the Tifosi are up for a treat with an enticing duo of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc set to race as teammates for the Italian giants next season. With that in mind, who out of the two racing maestros would emerge as the better-performing Ferrari driver in the 2025 F1 season?

To start off, Charles Leclerc has spent five years inside the Ferrari camp. The 26-year-old joined the Prancing Horse in 2019, replacing the departing Kimi Raikkonen, and has been the face of the team ever since the departure of Sebastian Vettel. The Monegasque driver's familiarity with the Scuderia machinery could provide him with a competitive edge, especially against a newly arriving Lewis Hamilton.

However, Hamilton's near-two decade experience and seven F1 drivers' championships speak volumes about his caliber. The legendary British driver's larger-than-life legacy positions him as a contender capable of dominating any race day.

Hamilton also has an upper hand when it comes to competing on wet surfaces. With 13 wins on wet surfaces, the Briton is one of the greatest wet weather drivers in the history of Formula 1. Leclerc, on the other hand, has shown occasional struggles in such conditions throughout his Ferrari stint. Last year's Canadian GP and Austrian GP were notable exhibitions where the Monegasque struggled to find his footing on wet surfaces.

However, Charles Leclerc is younger, which gives him a physical advantage. At 26, the Monegasque has more stamina and endurance to sustain a record 24-race calendar. He would also be less injury-prone than a Lewis Hamilton who will turn 40 before the season ends.

Charles Leclerc might also have an advantage when it comes to his desire for success. With a career spanning nearly two decades, Hamilton has enjoyed tremendous success ever since he made his debut with McLaren in 2007. Leclerc, on the other hand, while having shown great potential, still awaits his first F1 championship win.

Considering these factors, our verdict leans towards Charles Leclerc. Given his familiarity with Ferrari, his age, and his hunger for success, these might edge him over the legendary Lewis Hamilton in this teammate battle come the 2025 season. However, given Formula 1's unpredictable nature, nothing can be set in stone until the checkered flag is waved.

Carlos Sainz pens farewell statement as Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari

With Hamilton set to join Ferrari in 2025, Carlos Sainz's future now hangs in the balance.

Sainz, who joined Ferrari in 2021, is set to depart from the team once his contract expires at the end of the upcoming season. The Spaniard announced his departure via a post on X (formerly Twitter):

"Following today's news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024. We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I'll give my absolute best for the Team and for the Tifosi all around the world. News about my future will be announced in due course."

With Sainz's departure now confirmed, the ripple effects of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari would be one to keep an eye on as we enter the 2024 season.