When Lewis Hamilton first announced that he would be moving to Ferrari, it was inevitable that he would get compared to the legends that walked the path before him. The Italian marque has always had an elusive element to it, where winning is often considered more special than at any other place.

It's often said that if you win at Ferrari, it's a bigger title than at any other place. Before Lewis Hamilton, countless F1 legends had tried their hand at the Italian team with varied success. The last driver to go on a dominant run was Michael Schumacher, but there have been many champions who have driven for the team.

We are 14 races into Lewis Hamilton's first season at Ferrari. How does it stack up against the last 5 legends that made it to the team? Let's take a look.

Lewis Hamilton vs Former champions after 14 races at Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel

Poles: 1

Wins: 3

Podiums: 10

Driver Championship standings: 3rd

Where Ferrari was in the Championship standings: 2nd

Sebastian Vettel's first season with Ferrari was in 2015, and the German had a decent start with the Italian team. After establishing himself as the best of the rest behind the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, Vettel was a constant fixture on the podium and picked up 3 wins as well within the first 14 races.

Poles: 1

Wins: 3

Podiums: 6

Driver Championship standings: 3rd

Where Ferrari was in the Championship standings: 3rd

Fernando Alonso debuted at Ferrari in one of the more competitive fields. The Spaniard was fighting for the title while Red Bull had Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, and McLaren had Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button.

At the 14th race mark, Alonso had already picked up 3 wins and 6 podiums and was 3rd in the championship at the time.

Kimi Raikkonen

Poles: 3

Wins: 4

Podiums: 9

Driver Championship standings: 3rd

Where Ferrari was in the Championship standings: 1st

Kimi Raikkonen made his Ferrari debut in 2007 and was fighting for the title against the McLaren duo of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. As we all know by now, the Finnish driver would end up clinching the title in the last race of the season.

At the 14th race of the season, though, the driver was quite comfortably behind the McLaren duo, even though he had picked up 4 wins and 9 podiums in the meantime.

Michael Schumacher

Poles: 4

Wins: 3

Podiums: 6

Driver Championship standings: 3rd

Where Ferrari was in the Championship standings: 3rd

Michael Schumacher debuted for Ferrari in 1996, and it was during a time when the car and the team were not in a good place. The German was up against a dominant Williams car, and as a result, he would spend most of the season looking for a few giant-killing drives while trying to maximize the result every weekend.

At the 14th race of the season, the German was 3rd in the championship, with Ferrari also finding itself behind both Williams and Benetton.

Alain Prost

Poles: 0

Wins: 5

Podiums: 8

Driver Championship standings: 2nd

Where Ferrari was in the Championship standings: 2nd

Alain Prost's debut season with Ferrari was in 1990, and the season ended with one of the more infamous moments in F1 history. The Frenchman was fighting for the championship against Ayrton Senna, and at the 14th race mark of the season, Prost was second in the championship and had 5 wins and 8 podiums to his name.

Lewis Hamilton

Poles: 0

Wins: 0

Podiums: 0

Driver Championship standings: 6th

Where Ferrari was in the Championship standings: 2nd

Lewis Hamilton's start to life at Ferrari has not been ideal, to say the least. After the first 14 races, the 7x F1 champion is yet to score a pole position, a win, or even a podium. He currently finds himself 6th in the championship standings, while Ferrari is 2nd.

It's safe to say that the start to life at Ferrari has not been the best for Hamilton, but it would be interesting to see how this evolves and where the driver finds himself in the future by the time his stint at the team comes to an end.

