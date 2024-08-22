Lewis Hamilton: Why everyone should be a fan of the 7x F1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton has entertained F1 fans for a good part of almost two decades now. Bursting on the scene as a rookie and challenging a reigning double world champion might feel like a fairy tale today, but Hamilton actually competed AND beat Fernando Alonso in equal machinery in his first-ever F1 season. He's made millions of fans since his first season back in 2007, but here's why EVERYONE should be a fan of the Mercedes megastar.

The boy from Stevenage has bamboozled his F1 rivals and fans alike on multiple occasions. Be it final lap lunge on Timo Glock in 2008 (Sorry Massa fans) or his heroic drive on a wet track in Turkey to clinch his record-breaking 7th title, his talent and skill was always unquestionable.

Remind you even after losing out his 8th F1 championship in scandalous manner, Hamilton picked himself up and went ahead to congratulate Max Verstappen. He did not need to do that, not after what had just transpired. But the man he is, he set an example for his 8-year old self and 8-year-olds across the globe.

Lewis Hamilton congratulating Max Verstappen after the 2021 F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

However, it's not just these things that set him apart from others. His teamwork and sportsmanship is another quality that makes him so likeable (okay Rosberg fans, not as much). But Lewis hasput the team's needs above his often. Like when his new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas gave him the position to fight the Ferrari's in Hungary 2017. Lewis could not catch Sebastian Vettel or Kimi Raikkonen. But instead of taking the final podium place himself, he returned Bottas' favour and let him pass to take P3 in that race.

When George Russell was reaping rewards for Mercedes in 2022, it was often Hamilton who experimented with the car to give valuable input to the team. The 105-times F1 race winner is also one of the first to congratulate younger drivers on their accomplishments and accolades.

Lewis Hamilton's off-field activities have also earned him worldwide recognition

Of all the F1 drivers in the present grid and the past, Lewis Hamilton has perhaps been the most vocal of them. Both he and Sebastian Vettel paved the way for the younger drivers to speak their minds and follow their passion.

Take Zhou Guanyu for example. The Sauber driver credits Lewis Hamilton's bold fashion statements as inspiration to do the same and start his own clothing line in the process.

F1 drivers along the years like Lando Norris, George Russell, Zhou Guanyu, and others have all been inspired by the 7-time champion.

Furthermore, Hamilton also has a tie-up with multiple charities and his own school supporting under-represented kids to pursue their F1 dream. He has always been passionate about more incluivity and diversity in the F1 paddock.

This was Lewis Hamilton's message to everyone on Instagram after equalling Michael Schumacher's 7 championships record:

“It has been so tough. Tough doesn’t even describe how hard it has been. When I was younger I didn’t have anybody in the sport that looked like me, so it was easy to think that it was not a possibility. You don’t see any black people on TV in F1 one so hopefully this sends a message to the kids that are watching."

He added,

“They can see that it doesn’t matter where you come from, or your background. Where you don’t see someone of the same background or ethnicity or religion as you, then create your own path.”

“I promise you I am not going to stop fighting for change,”

