"Literally none of them can cook; Recipe for chaos"- F1 world reacts as McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris try their hands at cooking

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were involved in a hilarious segment organized by McLaren. The two drivers comically tried their hand at cooking and what ensued was a comedy of errors. When McLaren shared the teaser on social media, fans lost their minds at how funny the whole episode was.

Here are some of the more interesting reactions on Twitter to Daniel Riccardo and Lando Norris trying their hand at cooking.

"Literally none of them can cook."

"Recipe for chaos."

"Don't get the need to have the talented, brave men act like clowns in between races."

"Fav duo."

"You need to make a series of this. Lando and Daniel attempt to make a national dish of each GP host country. Call it Mclaren UnCooked or Mclaren UnderCooked."

"I guess Norris should wear a helmet instead! Just saying."

"After watching Kevin Hart and the Rock doing the tortilla wrap challenge, I think @danielricciardo and @LandoNorris should have a go. Particularly on the back of making crepes. @SkySportsF1 will show it, I’m sure."

"@danielricciardo @LandoNorris Not letting either of you anywhere near my kitchen unless you clean up after yourselves. Messier than @yukitsunoda07's old apartment in Milton Keynes (in Drive To Survive episode). I'd teach you how to make pizza dough or lasagna. Next level."

Daniel Ricciardo happy to take the positives of a points finish at Paul Ricard

Daniel Ricciardo has not had the best of seasons in terms of keeping up with his teammate Lando Norris. The F1 French GP last weekend was no different for the Australian as Ricciardo finished P9 compared to Norris finishing P7. Having said that, the Australian was still happy to take the positives from his P9 finish and considered it a building block for himself:

"It's points so that's a positive. It's only ninth but still important. I had a bit of pace early in the stint and tried to get more out of it, but then it fell away a little too quickly so I definitely struggled from mid-stint onwards and didn't have the pace to run with the Alpines and Lando."

Daniel Ricciardo's place in the team is under contention right now and it will be interesting to see how his performances evolve going forward. The Australian is in 12th place in the drivers' championship, three points down on Kevin Magnussen.

