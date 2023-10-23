Logan Sargeant “proud of himself” for turning things around in US F1 GP after difficult Sprint race performance

Logan Sargeant says he is proud of his performance at the 2023 US Grand Prix, where he scored his first points. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, after the race, the American driver expressed his satisfaction at being able to turn around his result after a difficult qualifying and sprint race.

Crossing the finish line in 12th place, Logan Sargeant was promoted to tenth as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified for a technical breach. The American, who was yearning to score his maiden F1 points, had targeted to do so on home soil. He is now the second American driver to score points since Mario Andretti.

Unaware he would potentially get a points finish as he spoke to the media, Sargeant felt he had turned around his performance after a difficult qualifying and sprint race. The driver finished the sprint at the bottom of the grid and did not have a satisfactory qualifying or sprint qualifying.

The 22-year-old was satisfied with his performance where he finished behind teammate Alex Albon. Despite a mistake at the start, the Miami-born driver was content with his car’s pace and performance.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he was satisfied with his performance in the USGP, Logan Sargeant said:

“Yeah mostly satisfied and proud of myself with the turnaround from yesterday. Yesterday wasn’t a good day, picked myself up and found what I needed to and had really good pace today."

"Just a little bit unlucky in Turn 1, catching the sausage kerb and going into anti-stall, that would have been a few positions there. But nonetheless, I’m proud of the race we had, little bit could have done better but a great turn around.," he added.

Expand Tweet

Asked if there was anything more he could have done for a better result, the American replied:

“Yeah It was nice. I gave it everything. I was pretty gassed to the end, on every lap becoming more and more difficult, the pace is increasing, the tyres are degging. You’re cautious of track limits, and everything is becoming really intense. Just happy to bring it home.”

Logan Sargeant is looking forward to a challenging Mexico GP weekend

Having driven an FP1 session in Mexico last year, Logan Sargeant is not a stranger to the high-altitude circuit. Explaining that the downforce mathematics is different in the thin air in Mexico City, the American said it was one of the challenges he would have to overcome.

The Williams driver believes that a normal non-sprint format will give him time to acclimatize, unlike the Austin or Qatar weekend where there was a single practice session to understand both circuits.

Outlining his expectations for the Mexican weekend, Logan Sargeant said:

“Yeah I think Mexico its an awkward track in terms of ground maths. Normally, you’re on max downforce, but you’re at such a high altitude that basically you’re running low downforce. So that’s going to be something to get my head around. Fortunately its a normal race weekend, which is a positive for myself. Done FP1 there last year, I got a long with the track quite well. And yeah, just trying to keep myself moving in that direction.”

Expand Tweet

According to the Team Principal of Williams Racing, James Vowles, Logan Sargeant would have to perform at his best every weekend in the last few races on the calendar to retain his seat for 2024. Commenting on the same, the Miami-born driver felt that a solid result was one of the steps in the right direction to secure his seat for the following year.

“It was a step in the right direction for sure. Just sort of reassures there’s progress being made. I didn’t have the greatest two qualifyings here. But I think in the previous rounds, quali has been a good step forward. And today showed that I had good race pace and a good 56 laps.”

A points finish in Austin will be a motivation for the Williams driver to end his rookie season on a high.