Major development for Red Bull as technical lead snubs Ferrari to commit long term future with the Austrian brand: Reports

Amidst conflicting reports of resource exodus, it has come to light that Red Bull's sought-after technical lead Pierre Wache had snubbed Ferrari's advances and signed a long-term contract with the team in February.

With Adrian Newey's announcement that he would be leaving Red Bull at the end of the first quarter in 2025, there have been suggestions that this could lead to a Domino effect. Rival team boss Zak Brown has claimed the same as he felt Newey was just the first of many about to leave the team.

One of the key men who has been one of the most sought-after names from Red Bull (after Adrian Newey) was Pierre Wache. He is someone who has been relentlessly pursued by Ferrari over the last couple of years. However, as it turns out Wache's services have now been secured by the Milton Keynes-based squad until the end of 2028.

Wache is going to be the man who spearheads the team now, especially with Adrian Newey stepping away from the spotlight. In the eyes of many, he is considered a key component of Red Bull's success story in the last three years.

For Christian Horner as well, this is something that should be considered a relief and self-assurance because this should mean that one of the key personnel will continue to be a part of the team and hence stem the leak.

As reported by RacingNews365, Wache's future now lies with Red Bull as he gets ready to step out of Adrian Newey's limelight.

What Zak Brown had said about Red Bull

McLaren boss Zak Brown was questioned on the impact of Adrian Newey leaving the Austrian team, and the American had claimed this was just the first step of the Domino effect. Talking about how team members get excited about working with a genius like Newey, Brown felt that there could possibly be some churn at the Austrian team with Newey's departure. In the pre-race press conference, he said,

"People want to work for people like Adrian Newey and work alongside him. I think they will be missing what he brings to the team from a pure technical point of view, and then I think the leadership and the excitement people get from working with him will be missed."

What the future holds for any of the team or its key personnel is a question whose answer nobody knows at this stage. It will be important to see what happens next at the team as from the outside, it does appear to be in a delicate position.